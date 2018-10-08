Brief 10/8: POPCORN FALLS Opens Off-Broadway, and More!

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW TV: Coming This Fall to Feinstein's/54 Below... Watch Previews from Lindsay Mendez, Kate Baldwin & More!
by BroadwayWorld TV - October 07, 2018

Earlier today, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (October 16, 18, 19, 30); Tony nominated Melissa Errico (November 1-3); Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (October 21, 27. 29); from 'The Jonathan Larson Project' (October 9-14), Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, Andy Mientus and director and conceiver Jennifer Ashley Tepper previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.. (more...)

Great Opportunities for Writers, Performers, Designers, Administrators, Interns, More in Weekly BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 10/7
by BWW News Desk - October 07, 2018

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/4/2018 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)

Photos: Jennifer Saayeng Makes Last Minute Debut as Bobbie in COMPANY
by BWW News Desk - October 07, 2018

At last night's performance of Company, Rosalie Craig, the principal actor in the role of Bobbie, had to call out due to a cold. Her understudy, Jennifer Saayeng, took over with a few hours to prepare.. (more...)

Sondheim Calls Protests Against Whitewashing 'Ridiculous'
by Stephanie Wild - October 06, 2018

A conversation has recently been stirred up about the whitewashing of roles meant for people of color, when a production of West Side Story was cancelled last month due to white people being cast as Puerto Rican characters. (more...)

BWW Review: SALOME, London Coliseum
by Aliya Al-Hassan - October 07, 2018

In opera, there is often nothing more dangerous than female sexuality. Salome is a story where a woman's love becomes dangerous obsession, leading to bloodshed and necrophilia. From a feminist perspective, the story is challenging to say the least, but as Richard Strauss' opera, the result should be both brutal and beautiful. In this new production from the ENO, Australian Director Adena Jacobs makes her UK debut with a supposedly feminist perspective of the story that at times entertains, but more often baffles.. (more...)

Brief 10/8: POPCORN FALLS Opens Off-Broadway, and More!
Today's Call Sheet:

-POPCORN FALLS opens off-Broadway tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Is FUNNY GIRL Coming Back to Broadway With Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell?

What we're watching: AMERICAN SON's Kerry Washington Discusses Her Road to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning

Social Butterfly: Get a Sneak Peek at Al Roker in WAITRESS

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

