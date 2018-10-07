BWW TV: Coming This Fall to Feinstein's/54 Below... Watch Previews from Lindsay Mendez, Kate Baldwin & More!

Earlier today, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (October 16, 18, 19, 30); Tony nominated Melissa Errico (November 1-3); Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (October 21, 27. 29); from "The Jonathan Larson Project" (October 9-14), Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, Andy Mientus and director and conceiver Jennifer Ashley Tepper previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big day below!

