Rialto Chatter: Is FUNNY GIRL Coming Back to Broadway With Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell?

Rumors have been circulating for awhile about a potential return of Funny Girl, but the latest rumor is that it could involve Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell.

Brian O'Keefe recently tweeted that, at Randy Rainbow's show, Rosie O'Donnell said a Broadway revival of the classic musical is in the works, starring Lady Gaga, and featuring Rosie herself as the mother.

There has been no confirmation of any of this information at this time.

Read the tweet below:

Rosie O'Donnell just said on stage that Lady Gaga will play Funny Girl on Broadway and she'll play her mother. - BRIAN O'KEEFE (@BOKABC) October 7, 2018

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Related Articles

Include