Rialto Chatter: Is FUNNY GIRL Coming Back to Broadway With Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell?

Oct. 7, 2018  

Rialto Chatter: Is FUNNY GIRL Coming Back to Broadway With Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell?

Rumors have been circulating for awhile about a potential return of Funny Girl, but the latest rumor is that it could involve Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell.

Brian O'Keefe recently tweeted that, at Randy Rainbow's show, Rosie O'Donnell said a Broadway revival of the classic musical is in the works, starring Lady Gaga, and featuring Rosie herself as the mother.

There has been no confirmation of any of this information at this time.

Read the tweet below:

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Related Articles

Include






From This Author Rialto Chatter



  • Rialto Chatter: Is FUNNY GIRL Coming Back to Broadway With Lady Gaga and Rosie O'Donnell?
  • Rialto Chatter: Will GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Travel to Broadway?
  • Rialto Chatter: Is BORN FOR THIS Heading to Broadway?
  • Rialto Chatter: Is the Kennedy Center Production of CHESS Eyeing a Broadway Run?
  • Rialto Chatter: Is Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN Eyeing A Spring Bow on Broadway?
  • Rialto Chatter: Will Al Pacino Play Tennessee Williams on Broadway?

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE