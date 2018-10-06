VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Al Roker in WAITRESS

Al Roker made his Broadway debut in Waitress last night, October 5. This morning, The Today Show gave us a sneak peek at his first performance. Check it out below!

A big congratulations to our very own @alroker who made his Broadway debut last night in "Waitress." For the next six weeks, Al will be playing the role of Old Joe, the loveable pie diner owner. pic.twitter.com/yILGEEHpQn - TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2018

Mr. Roker will play six performances weekly: Tuesday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 2 PM, Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 7 PM. He will not perform on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. He will play a limited run through November 11.

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

