Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Independent Spirit Awards

Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Rylance, and more have been nominated for Independent Spirit Awards.

The nominations were announced by Raúl Castillo and Taylor Paige. The new list of nominees marks the first year that the acting categories have been gender neutral.

Brian d'Arcy James was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for his role in The Cathedral.

While he was previously a part of the ensemble that received the Independent Spirit Award's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for SPOTLIGHT, this is Brian d'Arcy James' first film nomination for an individual performance.

Other nominees included Jeremy Pope, who was nominated for Best Lead Performance for his role in The Inspection.

Stephanie Hsu was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Matilda star Andrea Riseborough was nominated for Best Lead Performance for her performance in To Leslie.

Mark Rylance was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for his performance in Bones and All.

Check out the complete list of nominations below! The winners for the 38th annual Spirit Awards will be announced on Sunday, March 4, 2023. The television nominess will be announced on December 13.

2023 Independent Spirit Award Nominations

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, The Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Screenplay

Kogonada, After Yang

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Sarah Delappe, Bodies Bodies Bodies

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Back and Audrey Findlay, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Cinematography

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Anisa Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Best Editing

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking, director Sarah Polley; casting directors John Buchan and Jason Knight; ensemble cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kara Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whisaw, August Winter

Best Documentary

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A

Best International Film

Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, France, Italy, England)

Joyland (Pakistan, USA)

Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)

Return to Seoul (South Korea, France, Belgium, Romania)

Saint Omer (France)

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste