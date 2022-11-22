Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Independent Spirit Awards
The winners for the 38th annual Spirit Awards will be announced on Sunday, March 4, 2023.
Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Rylance, and more have been nominated for Independent Spirit Awards.
The nominations were announced by Raúl Castillo and Taylor Paige. The new list of nominees marks the first year that the acting categories have been gender neutral.
Brian d'Arcy James was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for his role in The Cathedral.
While he was previously a part of the ensemble that received the Independent Spirit Award's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble for SPOTLIGHT, this is Brian d'Arcy James' first film nomination for an individual performance.
Other nominees included Jeremy Pope, who was nominated for Best Lead Performance for his role in The Inspection.
Stephanie Hsu was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Matilda star Andrea Riseborough was nominated for Best Lead Performance for her performance in To Leslie.
Mark Rylance was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for his performance in Bones and All.
Check out the complete list of nominations below! The winners for the 38th annual Spirit Awards will be announced on Sunday, March 4, 2023. The television nominess will be announced on December 13.
2023 Independent Spirit Award Nominations
Best Feature
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Our Father, The Devil
Tár
Women Talking
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Performance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Best Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
Best Screenplay
Kogonada, After Yang
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best First Screenplay
Sarah Delappe, Bodies Bodies Bodies
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Back and Audrey Findlay, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Cinematography
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Anisa Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Best Editing
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Monika Willi, Tár
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking, director Sarah Polley; casting directors John Buchan and Jason Knight; ensemble cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kara Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whisaw, August Winter
Best Documentary
A House Made of Splinters
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A
Best International Film
Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, France, Italy, England)
Joyland (Pakistan, USA)
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Return to Seoul (South Korea, France, Belgium, Romania)
Saint Omer (France)
Someone to Watch Award
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
Truer Than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba
John Cassavetes Award
The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt
Producers Award
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
