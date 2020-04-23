Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper Discuss the Broadway Shutdown, Experiences With the SING STREET Film, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Yesterday, April 22, our own Richard Ridge chatted with stars of Sing Street, including Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper!

The trio discussed how they found out about the Broadway shutdown.

Devlin said that the company meeting, when they were told about the shutdown, was the first time she had even seen the theatre.

"I walked in at 3:59, I walked on the stage, I saw the theatre, and then we were told a few minutes later that it was being shut down," she said.

"I always said I'll really sit down and get to terms with it tomorrow," O'Connor said. "And now there's been a whole month of tomorrows, and I'm just sort of keeping myself as blind to it as possible. I think about the genuine ramifications of what's going on...it's too scary."

Later, they talked about their first times seeing the film version of Sing Street.

"I remember when it first came out," Devlin said. "This movie was a really big thing to happen to Dublin. I think I saw it about four times, or something."

Halper shared that he's never seen it. "I've only ever heard of it," he said. "I've yet to watch it."

Sing Street was previously set to open on April 19 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.





