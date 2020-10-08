Breaking: Tony Nominations Coming Next Week; Sets Digital Ceremony for Early December
The 2020 Tony nominations will be announced on October 15.
Award Productions will announce the nominations for American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Awards® on Thursday, October 15th. The Awards Nominating Committee will meet to vote on this year's nominations on Tuesday, October 13th. The nominations announcement will be hosted by Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart on the official Tony Awards YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/tonyawards at 12:00 noon ET.
A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December. The Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway's magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season," said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists."
Eligible Productions for 2020 Tony Awards:
The official eligibility cutoff date was Thursday, February 19, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. The following productions will be considered eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations (in opening night order):
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Sea Wall/A Life
Betrayal
The Height of the Storm
The Great Society
Slave Play
Linda Vista
The Rose Tattoo
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
The Sound Inside
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
The Inheritance
A Christmas Carol
Jagged Little Pill
My Name is Lucy Barton
A Soldier's Play
Grand Horizons
Learn more about category eligibility determinations.
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.
Photo Credit: Shevett Studios
