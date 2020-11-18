Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC

On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first real taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Then just two weeks later, Broadway is back again!

Tony Award-nominated Tina Fey ("Mean Girls") is set to host "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," an unforgettable night of music celebrating the incredible and resilient Broadway community and featuring songs from the Great Bright Way's top productions. The two-hour special is set to air Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Several of Broadway's best shows will take over the streets of New York City with special performances from the casts of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent" and an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The night will also showcase special sneak peaks at Broadway shows coming in 2021.



"One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

Donations during this special will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year. For more than 25 years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has been helping to support and strengthen The Actors Fund's safety net of social services, enabling thousands in the entertainment industry receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.



In addition to the telecast, NBCUniversal is making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To find out how you can help please go to broadwaycares.org/help2020.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best," Fey said.

"With Broadway being crippled by current events, it's never been more vital to showcase these incredible performers and remind audiences of their extraordinary talents for when they return to the stage," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "We're proud to partner with Broadway Cares and do our part to help those in that tight-knit community during these difficult times."

"We are deeply grateful to NBC for making this special evening possible and to the spectacular lineup of Broadway's best who are so generously sharing their time and talent," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The joy that this special will create will translate into meals and medication, health and hope for those within our Broadway community who are struggling during this pandemic and extraordinary work shutdown."

Fey's Broadway musical adaptation "Mean Girls," based off of her 2004 cult classic film that she wrote, opened at the August Wilson Theater in 2018. Directed by Casey Nicholaw, and with music written by her husband Jeff Richmond, the show received 12 Tony Award nominations, including Fey for best book. Currently, Fey is in production on NBC's "Mr. Mayor," which she is writing and executive producing with Robert Carlock. Fey and Carlock are also executive producing "Girls5Eva," a comedy series for NBCU's upcoming streaming platform, Peacock.

The "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" telecast is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You