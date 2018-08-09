Breaking: TOOTSIE Finds It's Home on Broadway! Opening Set for April 2019 at the Marquis Theatre

Scott Sanders Productions just announced that the new comedy musical TOOTSIE will open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46thStreet) in the heart of Times Square. Broadway preview performances will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019. TOOTSIE will have its World Premiere in a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) from September 11 - October 14. Opening night in Chicago is Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Single tickets for TOOTSIE on Broadway will go on sale exclusively for American Express®Card Members on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10am EST. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Friday, September 21 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or calling 877-250-2929.

Beginning Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10am EST, TOOTSIE tickets will be available through Audience Rewards® (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards® Bonus ShowPoints from Friday, September 21st at 10:00am EST through Monday, October 1st at 9:59am EST.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, October 1, 2018 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.TootsieMusical.com or www.Ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929.).

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). TOOTSIE will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

The design team for TOOTSIE includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow, vocal arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

TOOTSIE is produced by Scott Sanders Productions, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Carol Fineman, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Judith Ann Abrams, Robert Greenblatt, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy and Jay Gutterman/Marlene and Gary Cohen, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Harrison/David Ian, A Few Good Women Productions, Roy Furman, Peter May, Seriff Productions LLC, Tom McGrath/42nd.club, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Phil Goldfine, Jonathan Littman, The Woodland Hills Broadway Group.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You