Breaking: OKLAHOMA! Will Launch National Tour from Oklahoma in 2020

Producer Eva Price announced today that the reimagined revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! will launch its North American tour at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in the Fall of 2020. The 2020 tour will mark the first time a First Class Equity production of Oklahoma! has toured North America in 40 years.

"Since day one of planning for our tour, I knew we had to start in the heart of our country. We were delighted to welcome the board of Oklahoma City Civic Center Foundation (partners of Nederlander in OKC Broadway) to see Oklahoma! in New York this spring and their enthusiasm for the revival has been overwhelming," Price said. "The evolution of this production from Bard SummerScape to St. Ann's Warehouse and to Broadway and now a national tour has been nothing short of remarkable. We are thrilled to share this production with audiences all across North America, from the heartland to the coasts."

Elizabeth Gray, Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation and General Manager of OKC Broadway, said "Oklahoma! is a beloved story in our communities and part of the fabric of the arts in our state. When members from our board saw the revival on Broadway, we each saw-and heard-the show in a new context and it inspired hours of lively conversations. We knew then that Oklahoma City audiences had to be the first to see it."



Directed by Daniel Fish, the production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.



Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.



Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

This production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The creative team includes: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jelinek(Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

The Broadway cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! is produced on Broadway by Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail E. Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, The John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T Narang/ZKM Media, The Routh/Frankel/Baruch/Viertel Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, and Tamar Climan.

This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.





