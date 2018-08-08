Breaking: NETWORK, Starring Bryan Cranston, Will Come to Broadway This Fall

Direct from the West End, Network is coming to Broadway, starring Bryan Cranston! The National Theatre Production of Network will transfer this fall to the Cort Theatre.

Network is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Network will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Network will have scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production will also feature video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

"We are excited as hell to bring Ivo van Hove's brilliantly innovative and electrifying production of Network to Broadway this fall," said the producers, "The incomparable Bryan Cranston brings Howard Beale to brilliant life and we are so thrilled for American audiences to have the opportunity to experience his masterful performance and this spectacular new play."

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

Network made its world premiere in a critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 4, 2017 through March 24, 2018. Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include Angels in America (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (5 Tony Awards including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), One Man, Two Guvnors starring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and The History Boys (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, September 5 at 10AM (EST) through Wednesday, September 12 at 9:59AM (EST) by visiting www.Telecharge.com or calling 212-239-6200.







