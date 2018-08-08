BWW Flashback: Broadway-Bound NETWORK Takes Over the West End!

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Network is coming to Broadway, starring Bryan Cranston! The National Theatre Production of Network will transfer this fall to the Cort Theatre, directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Network made its world premiere in a critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 4, 2017 through March 24, 2018 and we're flashing back through the show's run across the pond below!

Meet the UK cast:

In rehearsal:

Behind the scenes : On stage:

Cranston talks Network:

Network will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Additional casting will be announced shortly.







