Breaking: Max von Essen, Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams and Nick Blaemire Will Lead FALSETTOS National Tour

Jujamcyn Theaters and NETworks Presentations announced principal casting for the North American Tour of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. Leading the National Company will be Broadway superstars Nick Adams (La Cage aux Folles and Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as "Whizzer," Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn The Musical and Rent) as "Trina" and Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Tony Award-nominee, Evita and Les Misérables) as "Marvin."

"It is a great thrill to be bringing Falsettos to theater audiences across America and to be doing so with this exceptional cast of Broadway actors," said James Lapine.

Joining this tight knit family will be Nick Blaemire (Broadway's Cry-Baby, Godspell and Off-Broadway's tick...tick...Boom!) as "Mendel," Audrey Cardwell (First National Tours of Bright Star and Cinderella) as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham (Broadway's Ragtime, Porgy and Bess and Prince of Broadway) as "Dr. Charlotte," with Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead. Casting for the role of "Jason" will be announced later.

Hear from the creative team about this new touring production:

The North American Tour will hold technical rehearsals and opening performances at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR (February 8-9, 2019) and will have its Official Tour Press Opening at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 20 (run dates: March 19-April 14, 2019). For a full list of cities, please visit FalsettosBroadway.com.

This production was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival when it returned to Broadway in Fall 2016. The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of Falsettos is directed once again by James Lapine. The production has choreography by Spencer Liff (Emmy Award nominee for FOX's So You Think You Can Dance), sets by David Rockwell (Hairspray, The Normal Heart, She Loves Me), costumes by Jennifer Caprio (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), lighting by Jeff Croiter (Bandstand, Something Rotten!), sound by Dan Moses Schreier (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Gypsy with Patti LuPone), casting by Eric Woodall / Tara Rubin Casting, music supervision by Vadim Feichtner, and features Michael Starobin's (Assassins, Next to Normal) original orchestrations.

The North American Tour of The Lincoln Center Theater Broadway production of Falsettos is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters and NETworks Presentations.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

This production of Falsettos marks a happy reunion for composer/lyricist William Finn and playwright/director James Lapine. In 1981, Finn and Lapine's new one-act musical March of the Falsettos premiered at Playwrights Horizons' second floor 75-seat space. The story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, son Jason, and their psychiatrist Mendel, March of the Falsettos was a critical success, described by The New York Times as "a musical find." It eventually moved to Playwrights Horizons' larger downstairs theater for an extended engagement before enjoying a long run Off-Broadway at what was then known as the Westside Arts Theatre.

Fast forward to 1990, when a second new musical by Finn and Lapine, Falsettoland, opened at Playwrights Horizons. A continuation of the story of Marvin and his extended family in the early days of the AIDS crisis, Falsettoland repeated the success of its predecessor with rave reviews and a move to the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

In 1992, the two one-act musicals were combined into one and opened on Broadway as Falsettos. Falsettos ran for over a year at the John Golden Theatre and won Tony Awards for Finn's score and Finn and Lapine's book.

