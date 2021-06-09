MATILDA Movie Musical Sets December 2022 Netflix Release!

The film adaptation of "Matilda" will officially premiere on Netflix in December of 2022.

Additionally, the movie will get a theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland - it will be available in cinemas on December 2, 2022, according to Variety.

The cast of "Matilda" includes Alisha Weir as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

The film adaptation is helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Ellen Kane, who worked with choreographer Peter Darling on the stage production, will contribute choreography.