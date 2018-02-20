Breaking: HARVEY FIERSTEIN'S TORCH SONG, Starring Michael Urie, Will Transfer to Broadway This Fall!

Producer Richie Jackson announced today that the celebrated Second Stage production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will return to the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award®-winning premiere production forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

On the heels of its sold-out run at Second Stage, the production, directed by Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman and starring Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, will transfer to Broadway's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) next season. Opening night for this limited engagement is set for Thursday, November 1.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song before the general public starting Friday, February 23 at 10 AM ET through Friday, March 2 at 9:59 AM ET. Pre-sale for Audience Rewards® members begins Friday, March 2 at 10 AM ET and runs through Friday, March 9 at 9:59 AM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 9 at 10 AM ET.

Mr. Fierstein said, "Seeing this new production of Torch Song was thrilling. The audiences' laughter seemed heartier, their tears more profound, and I could not have been happier. Now comes the news that we're moving home to the Hayes Theater this fall and all I can say is, dreams do come true!"

Mr. Jackson added, "For Broadway audiences, Harvey has always been a beacon of heart and humor, and in this, his signature play, we see our families and ourselves. We need to see that again now."

"I am thrilled that Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will return to its original Broadway theater," said Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "I can think of no better production to move from the Kiser to the Hayes than Moisés Kaufman's brilliant production of Harvey's timeless play."

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes Theater, in 1982 where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Mr. Fierstein, Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Now, 36 years later, this landmark play returns to the Hayes under the title: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is produced by Richie Jackson, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Judith Ann Abrams/Gutterman and Priest, Burnt Umber Productions/True Love Productions, Lassen Radford/Karmen Boyz Productions, Perniciaro & Emanuel, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Additional news, including complete casting, will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

