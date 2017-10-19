Review Roundup: TORCH SONG at Second Stage - Updating Live!

Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song officially opens tonight, October 19, at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

TORCH SONG features Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff, and Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Mercedes Ruehl as Ma, as well as Jack DiFalco(Marvin's Room) as David,Ward Horton ("Pure Genius") as Ed, Roxanna HopeRadja (Frost/Nixon) as Laurel, and Michael Rosen (On the Town) as Alan.

It's 1979 in New York City and Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won't stop until he achieves the life he desires. Now, Arnold is back...and he's here to sing you a Torch Song. The Tony Award-winning play that forever changed the trajectory of Broadway returns for a new generation.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: To witness the extraordinary new off-Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein's "Torch Song" -- a freshly edited version of "Torch Song Trilogy," the 1982 Tony-winning play that made Fierstein famous -- is to step into a kind of living time capsule. Set mostly in New York City, in the 1970s and early 1980s, this is a work that feels uniquely of its bygone moment, yet still manages to speak -- urgently, poignantly, often hilariously -- to concerns and anxieties of today. That's one definition of a modern classic.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: While Urie's strained vocals grow wearing, turning his occasional throwaway lines into welcome bursts of oxygen, the actor's resourceful physical-comedy skills provide more consistent pleasure. But only in the play's superior final act, when he's matched with a comparably outsize scene partner in Mercedes Ruehl as Arnold's archetypal Jewish mother - swooping in from Florida in an orchid-pink traveling suit, a lacquered bouffant and a Miami Beach cancer tan - does he dig into the pathos, anger and desperate longing of this complicated character.

Jonathan Mandell, DC Theatre Scene: What does feel dated, though, is a steady beat of jokes as if set to the metronome of an old-fashioned Broadway comedy. To be fair, much of the snappy dialogue is still funny; a few gags even retain their ability to shock, albeit in a charming way. Indeed, there's a sly art, almost an artful politics, in the way Fierstein used his disarming humor to make some blunt facts of gay life in the 1970s more palatable to a matinee crowd - most memorably when Arnold has sex in the backroom of a gay bar. But there's a sheen of artificiality to much of Torch Song - a patina of calculation even in some of the heartfelt confrontations - that wasn't so noticeable before Angels in America; The Normal Heart; Love! Valour! Compassion!; Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde' and Laramie Project - these last two ironically by Moises Kaufman, who is directing Torch Song.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: In its early stages it feels static, a series of monologues, with characters voicing things for themselves rather than contributing to an active piece of theater. We hear of things happening, we don't see them, and that distancing distances us. When Ma and her suitcase enter in the play's final furlong, dispensing sharp asides, indiscriminate finger wagging, and awful, homophobic judgment, the play begins-almost too late.

Barbara Schuler, Newsday: Guided by Moisés Kaufman's gentle direction, Urie ("Buyer & Cellar," "Ugly Betty") gives a nuanced, emotional performance. Yet he wisely avoids any attempt to channel Fierstein, though the story has always been accepted as somewhat autobiographical (the playwright's pet rabbit explains the recurring bunny motifs, including those oh-so-recognizable slippers). Urie's gift for physical comedy keeps the first act (the first two plays, "The International Stud" and "Fugue in a Nursery") entertaining and moving along as the story of love and loss is set up. Some might quibble, though, with his inconsistent Brooklyn accent and less-than-imposing stature (interesting that Fierstein didn't trim references to Arnold's weight and size).

Matt Windman, amNY: Urie masterfully combines his nimble comic abilities with an exposed vulnerability. His scenes with Ruehl (in combative mood) make for compelling and relatable family drama, When a historically significant play about gay life and social issues (from pre-Stonewall to the AIDS crisis to gay marriage) is revived, the inevitable question arrives of whether the play has the durability to sustain new productions (like "Angels in America") or if it is likely to remain an artifact of its time (for example, "The Boys in the Band"). With its clunky plot developments and uneven structure and pacing, "Torch Song" probably falls into the latter category, but it was well worth a second look. Kaufman's production contains some genuinely beautiful moments and excellent performances all around.

