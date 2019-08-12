Breaking: DIANA Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2020

The new musical based on the incredible real life story of an icon to end all icons, Diana, will open on Broadway in the spring of 2020, producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today. Performances will begin on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.), with an official Opening Night set for Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Tony Award®-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and the wrtiers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis (Joe DiPietro andDavid Bryan) bring us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score, with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award®-winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Olivier Award-winner & Tony Award-nominee Kelly Devine, and Diana's iconic style as reimagined by six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.

Diana had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year and was an instant sold-out hit, extending its run into the spring.

Jeanna de Waal, acclaimed for her performance in the title role in the world premiere, will lead the cast on Broadway. She will be joined by Roe Hartrampfas "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles" and two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth", all of whom will be reprising their roles for Broadway.

This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age: Diana, Princess of Wales. Thrust into a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known, Diana soon finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stands up for her family, her country and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.

The full creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award-winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award-nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony Award-nominee John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.

