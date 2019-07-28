Bravo Stars Who Received 'Bravas!': THE REAL HOUSEWIVES of Broadway

The beloved "The Real Housewives" franchises have captured audiences from coast to coast for over a decade. With "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps announcing she will be taking the stage in Chicago (despite confirmation from the production), we're taking a look back on the other Housewives that have performed on the Great White Way and surrounding theaters.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes made her stage debut in "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" as Madame in 2014 before closing the production in January. Later that year, she stepped into the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in "Chicago" for a month-long engagement. She is also known as Sue Sylvester's nemesis, Coach Roz Washington, on the musical comedy-drama "Glee."

Fellow "Real Housewives of Atlantic" star made a similar Broadway debut to Leakes in 2018, also playing Mama in "Chicago" for a limited run. She previously made headlines when she performed in "NEWSical the Musical" for a two week run in January 2014. Burruss also is credited in "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" for her Grammy Award-winning song "No Scrubs," which she co-wrote the music and lyrics.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

The first "Real Housewives" star to make her Broadway debut, Lisa Rinna traveled from Beverly Hills to New York to play Roxie in "Chicago" in 2007. Her husband Harry Hamlin, who made his Broadway debut in 1984, made his return to the stage alongside her as Billy Flynn. The two also participated in Broadway Barks 9.

In October 2016, TipsyGirl creator and RHONY star Sonja Morgan made her Off-Broadway debut in "Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man" at the 777 Theater for a four-week stint. "I am really excited to put my acting skills to the test in this hilarious romantic comedy," Morgan said at the time. "I've always said the only thing better than making people laugh is making them feel sexy. With this play, I get to do both. I have no doubt my New York stage debut promises to be a climactic affair!"

Photo credit: Walter McBride

The cast of the Garden State's spinoff joined the Off-Broadway cast of "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" at the St. Luke's Theatre. The RHONJ played four performances in September 2010 as the Wedding Officiator, Connie Scuccifuffio, Toniann Naso, Angela Pinnunziato and Maria Pinnunziato, respectively. According to the Delaware County Daily Times, a portion of the proceeds from their run's tickets and a post-show party went toward Marriage Equality New York.





