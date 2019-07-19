Will REAL HOUSEWIFE Luann de Lesseps Join CHICAGO on Broadway?

Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps has revealed that she is heading to Chicago on Broadway in a role that's "all about class."

Lesseps might follow in the footsteps of fellow Real Housewives NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Lisa Rinna by joining the cast of the famous musical.

A production representative shared with BroadwayWorld: "Luann de Lesseps is not confirmed to join the cast of CHICAGO at this time."

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Since the revival opened on Broadway in 1996, it has played over 9300 performances at Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Shubert Theatre, and now the Ambassador Theatre.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Many seem to forget that this production is a revival that transferred from the City Center Encores! series in 1996, becoming an instant hit. The revival's first cast featured Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and Joel Grey.





