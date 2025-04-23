Brandon Victor Dixon to Release New Pop Power Song 'Maybe,' First From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Best known for his starring turns on Broadway and television, Tony-nominated actor, singer, and producer Brandon Victor Dixon will release an original song and accompanying video on May 16th. The R&B-inspired pop power song, Maybe, is penned by Dixon himself and features a message of hope and resilience. Click here to pre-save,

Dixon is currently in the studio working on his forthcoming full-length album, which is due out later this year. More singles will follow leading up to the release of the as-of-yet-untitled solo effort.

Brandon Victor Dixon is a Grammy Award winner and Emmy and Tony(3x) Award-nominated actor, singer, and producer. Recently coming off of his Grammy Award-winning and Tony nominated featured role of Davis in Broadway’s multi award-winning show, Hell’s Kitchen, Brandon’s numerous credits include his Emmy and Grammy nominated role of Judas in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar; starring in Fox’s Rent: Live; a star turn as Aaron Burr in the multi award-winning Broadway show Hamilton; his Tony nominated role as Eubie Blake in Broadway’s Shuffle Along; his Tony nominated role of Harpo in Broadway’s The Color Purple; his portrayal of Berry Gordy, Jr. in the Grammy and Tony nominated Broadway show Motown The Musical; his star turn as Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago; his Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and AUDELCO nominated portrayal of Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys; The Best Man (NBC/Peacock); Terry Silver on the hit drama Power (Starz); She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix); Modern Love (Amazon); The Good Wife (ABC); This Is Us (NBC) ; Firebuds (Disney), and the leading role in the feature film 88 (Starz, Hulu, Apple).

Brandon’s live concert appearances have included his own solo concert as well as performing alongside such stellar talents as Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wynton Marsalis, Chita Rivera, Liza Minnelli, Kelli O’Hara and David Hyde Pierce, among others. He has produced multiple works, including the Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris and the political thriller 88, now available on all streaming platforms.

It was recently announced that Dixon will participate in a private industry reading of Focus, a new play by Alex Webb (Amelia, blackandblue), directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Jason Alexander.

Photo credit: Rachel Monteleone