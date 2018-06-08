Brandon Victor Dixon and Marissa Jaret Winokur to Host the Creative Arts Tony Awards

Three names each means six times the fun this year as Brandon Victor Dixon and Marissa Jaret Winokur host the 2018 Tony Awards Creative Arts Awards.

Clips from the ceremony will be available on Sunday night at TonyAwards.com or on the official Tony Awards YouTube.

Last year's Creative Arts ceremony included the Lifetime Achievement Award and Isabella Stevenson Award. The 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be presented to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera. A Special Tony Award will be presented to both John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen. Leguizamo will be recognized for his body of work and for his commitment to the theatre, bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades. Springsteen is receiving a Special Tony Award for his ongoing engagement "Springsteen on Broadway," a once-in-a-lifetime theater going experience for the Broadway stage, allowing fans an intimate look at a music idol.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You