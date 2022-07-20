Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Braata Productions Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring the Annual Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival & More

The season will also feature the Christmas Grand Market, Annual 5K Walk/Run, and more.

Jul. 20, 2022  
Braata Productions has announced its 2022-23 Season, featuring the annual Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival in Queens, performances from the Braata Folk Singers, and more. For more information, visit braataproductions.org.

Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival

August 6, 2022

York Performing Arts Center, 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Queens, NY

The Festival is an annual staple in the community and promises to be a day of fun and entertainment for the entire family. Showcasing the best of the Caribbean, the Festival provides a chance for New Yorkers to experience the folk culture of the islands and sample its unique cuisine.

Brunch with Braata

September 17, 2022

The Cecil Steakhouse, 210 W 118th St., New York, NY

A three-hour bottomless brunch, with all proceeds going toward Braata's arts programs and initiatives.

Christmas Grand Market

December 10 & 11, 2022

Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Queens, NY

Merrick Academy Charter School, 136-25 218th St., Springfield Gardens, NY

A Caribbean celebration with special guests, live music performances, and a festive market.

Black That I Am

March 17 - April 2, 2023

Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Queens, NY

Annual 5K Walk/Run

May 13, 2023

Brookville Park, Queens, NY

A community event featuring special guests, with all proceeds going toward Braata's arts programs and initiatives.

Braata Folk Singers in Concert

June 3 & 4, 2023

Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Queens, NY

Enjoy folk songs from the celebrated Caribbean vocal ensemble.

CariBites

June 24, 2023

Long Island City, NY

Sample the best of Caribbean cuisine and enjoy a live performance from the Braata Folk Singers.

About Braata Productions

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. We aim to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come. Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility. Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principle activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas. For more information, visit braataproductions.org.



