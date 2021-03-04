Box Office, Technical, Marketing Jobs & More in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/4/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/4/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Supervisor

Seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service oriented individual to join our box office team. Should possess strong computer and problem-solving skills and must present a professional and helpful attitude with all of our patrons. This is a full-time position reporting directly to the Box Office Manager. Together, Two River's Box Office Manager and Box Office Supervisor oversee a team of part time box officers. ABOUT TWO RIVER THEATER Two River Theater is non-profit organization lo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

A key position of the Virginia Stage Company, the Technical Director (TD) directly manages the Scenic Department and coordinates closely with the Electrics and Sound Departments. The TD coordinates all scenic aspects for the theatre. The TD requests bids and purchases materials in collaboration with the Production Coordinator, creates construction drawings in consultation with the Scenic Designer, and supervises scenic staff to execute all scenic elements. The TD optimizes scenic department wor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Omaha Performing Arts

The Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) welcomes nominations and applications for the position of Vice President for Marketing and Communications, available in the Spring of 2021. The Opportunity O-pa's next Vice President for Marketing and Communication will join a dynamic and forward-thinking organization that consistently receives both local and national recognition for the excellent quality of its venues and performing arts programming. As steward of two landmark venues, presenter of broad o... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Online Weekend Workshops with Industry Professionals!

DON'T MISS THIS INCREDIBLE LINE-UP! Studio Acting Conservatory is offering an impressive slate of workshops designed to diversify our students' technique and deepen their industry knowledge. This spring semester, we are bringing back the popular Viewpoints workshop and adding three brand-new workshops: Devising Work for Theatre, Self-Taping, and The Art of Drag! Workshops are a fantastic way to explore new skills over the course of a few days. You don't want to miss these opportunities to g... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant/Associate Professor - Theatre/Music Theatre

Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department, a growing, nationally recognized BFA/BA program with 90 active majors, invites applications for an Assistant Professor of Theatre and Music Theatre, beginning August 2021. This position is part of the newly announced formation of our Conservatory for the Performing Arts-an initiative born of the belief that the world needs artists and storytellers now more than ever. Our goal is to cultivate artists grounded in the liberal arts with a s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate: Individual Giving and Special Events

About New York Theatre Workshop: At New York Theatre Workshop, we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatrea??makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture groundbreaking writers like Celine Song and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We empower inimitable auteura??directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Props and Paints Apprentice

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks a Paint and Props Apprentice for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works Festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. This Apprenticeship is a learning experience and will provide the opportunity for the employee to hone their carpentry skills under the tutelage of experienced professionals. Respons... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Artist

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced scenic artist for its 2020-2021 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works Festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Scenic Artist will work closely with the Scenic Charge Artist and will assist in coordinating all paint-related activities leading up to load in. Responsibilities include but are ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Props Master

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Assistant Props Master for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a 6-show mainstage season between the months of August and May, plus educational programs, a New Works Festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Assistant Props Master works closely with the Props Master and scenic designers in the acquisition and construction of all hand props, furniture, and set dressing. Respo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Partnerships and New Business

About En Garde Arts En Garde Arts is a New York City-based, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning theatre company. Founded by Artistic Director Anne Hamburger in 1985, the company has a long history of creating site-specific work with social impact at its core. We create, produce and present bold theatre experiences that reach across artistic, physical and social boundaries. We aim to increase empathy and open-mindedness by illuminating nuanced perspectives and unspoken truths behind the salient i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

Dallas Theater Center (DTC), a non-profit professional theater in residence at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, seeks a results-oriented, dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing and Communications to join our leadership team. The position reports directly to the Managing Director. The Director of Marketing and Communications will be responsible for conceiving and implementing all strategic plans related to growing and sustaining audiences for the theater. In addition, this position is expe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facing promotional portals, adaptable audience engagement features, live capture and strea... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Shop Manager

Costume Shop Manager Reports to: Production Manager Time Commitment: Full-time, salary, exempt. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. Salary range & other benefit info can be found on our website: https://www.cfrt.org/about-us/#employment-auditions This position is responsible for overseeing all day-to-day shop activities including personnel, equipment, supplies, inventory, workroom and costume storage areas, local costume rentals, designing, and assisting designers. While thi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Technical Director Reports to: Production Manager Time Commitment: Full-time. Occasional nights and weekends required. Salary Range & other benefits can be found on our website: https://www.cfrt.org/about-us/#employment-auditions Job Responsibilities Production Oversight • Ensures all technical aspects of the production work smoothly and safely • Coordinates between the artistic and technical departments • Creates construction drawings that translate set designer's ideas i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Production Manager Reports to: Artistic Director Time Commitment: Full-time Exempt (40 hrs per week) Must be willing to work nights and weekends. Salary Range: 35-40k/year. Eligible for company health plan after 90 days. Generous PTO package. This position is responsible for the Costume, Lighting, Sound and Scenic elements of our Productions. It is a leadership position and manages the Scenic Department, the Costume Department, and is responsible for ensuring the lighting and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 90s Boy Band Review

This high energy, live, touring show will pay homage to the nostalgic boy bands of the 1990s, featuring top tracks from the biggest artists of the time. Our dynamic and upbeat production will be singing and dance heavy with a focus on individual personalities that also work well as an ensemble. We are looking for 5 young men who can harmonize, dance, and bring their own personality to each live performance. Email B3Auditions@gmail.com for casting information!... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teens: Writing Television Comedy

Do you dream of writing your own television show? We are living in a golden age of television. The need for content, especially silly, funny stories is BIG! Now is your chance to turn your dreams into a thirty-minute sitcom. In each unit, you'll learn how to craft dialogue, create quirky characters, develop plot lines, write scene directions, and comedic timing-and it's ACTION! on your very own sitcom script. Program Details INSTRUCTOR: Sarah Congress DATES AND TIMES: 2 times a week (Mon ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director, Human Resources

ABOUT Second Stage Theater Second Stage Theatre produces work entirely by 21st century American Playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all bac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer

ABOUT US: Mind The Gap is a fast-growing scenic fabrication shop located in Brooklyn, NY that serves a handful of industries. We primarily work in Events, Theater and Permanent Installs with other eclectic projects thrown in. We are sticklers for attention to detail and providing a high-quality product that we are proud to stand behind by providing clear, accurate, and consistent communication with our shop floor. Our view of the world is that it's not if you fix your mistakes but how you han... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Westerwynne, a Theatrical Production

Silver Glass productions seeks actors for a "Westerwynne", a whimsical treatment of our prolonged experience of the pandemic. Looking for actors and movers interested in collaborating in the creation of a digital theatre piece to be presented live over Zoom. We are casting the role of Murphy, a cat-like creature somewhat self-serving and looking for security. We are looking at any ethnicity, gender and age. Our company is rooted in Viewpoints/Lecoq/Suzuki/Contact Improv. We gravitate t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director

Ballet Tech Foundation ("The Foundation") is seeking a new leader to build upon its 47 years of achievement. Founded in 1974, The Foundation is a not for profit entity which operates Ballet Tech. Ballet Tech is a public-private partnership with the New York City Department of Education ("DOE") which operates the New York City Public School for Dance, combining dance and academic education for qualified students from the 4th through the 8th grade. The dance education is under the exclusive manage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Box Office Manager

Assistant Box Office Manager - Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse world that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. Consideration fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production/Company Manager

Eagle Theatre (Hammonton, NJ) is seeking candidates for a Production/Company Manager. This is a full-time position. When working on-site, the employee will be expected to abide by Eagle Theatre's COVID-19 policies as well as abide by NJ Government Workplace Protections. Eagle Theatre recruits, employs, trains and compensates all employees equitably regardless of race, religion, skin color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or age. Applicants of all racial back... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producing/Artistic Director

Eagle Theatre (Hammonton, NJ) is seeking candidates for a new position, Associate Producing/Artistic Director. In 2021, this position will be a part-time role, with the potential to grow into a full-time position. When working on-site, the employee will be expected to abide by Eagle Theatre's COVID-19 policies as well as abide by NJ Government Workplace Protections. Eagle Theatre recruits, employs, trains and compensates all employees equitably regardless of race, religion, skin color, nati... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theatre Instructor and Vocal Coach

Parallel 45 Theatre produces cutting-edge interpretations of plays & musicals, giving familiar stories new life - and fresh relevance - for our northwest Michigan audience. Every summer, Parallel 45 produces a festival of plays in the relaxed setting of the Civic Center Park in Traverse City. Artists from across the country and around the world convene on P45's new, state-of-the-art stage to perform adventurous, boundary-pushing musicals, plays, and devised works for all ages--rotating daily. ... (more)