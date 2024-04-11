This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Costume Design, Lighting, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/11/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director

echnical Director - "All Shook Up" and “West Side Story” Location: Summer Place Theatre, Naperville, IL Job Type: Contract Duration: Production meetings for both shows will begin in early 2024. Rehearsals for “All Shook Up” will begin in April, Rehearsals for “West Side Story” will begin in May. Important Dates: Set build can begin approximately June 1st. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm All Shook Up tech week: June 16-20, performa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: SUBSTITUTE Live Video Editor (Off Broadway)

Stalker, an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén is premiering Off-Broadway this Spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. Making use of 11 live cameras (4 mounted, 2 manually operated) the Production is seeking a Live Video Editor to jo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Ogunquit Playhouse (Ogunquit, ME) seeks a Box Office associate for our 2024 Season. Approximate dates of employment are between March and November. Work is both on-site and remote. Ideal Candidate must be detail-oriented, organized, and focused in a fast-paced working environment. Previous ticketing experience and familiarity with Tessitura or other CRM systems are a plus. Job Duties/Expectations include, but are not limited to… Master the use of Tessitura, our multilevel ticketing sys... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse (Ogunquit, ME) seeks a Production Manager for immediate employment. This role oversees five fully produced musicals on the Mainstage and two Children’s Theatre productions annually. Reports directly to the Producing Director and work closely with the Executive Artistic Director, Technical Director, and Company Management. With assistance from the Associate Production Manager, the Production Manager is responsible for the efficient management of all Artistic and Technical need... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Intercept Study Gig Worker

**Job Description:** Conduct intercept surveys or interviews with target participants in designated locations (e.g., public places, events, etc.). Approach and engage individuals using established protocols to gather data. Surveys or questionnaires should be administered to collect specific information from participants. Ensure accurate and complete data collection according to study requirements. Record responses and other relevant information in a systematic and organized manner. Mainta... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for a Theatrical Head Carpenter for a currently running Off-Broadway Production.

Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise Square, Sl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher

Position Title: Stitcher Department: Production Department, Costume Shop Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $640-$660 per week, depending on experience Benefits eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: August 12, 2024 General Job Description: Responsible for sewing and alteration of garments for Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama Department Productions as assigned. The description of the position in... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

Position Title: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

Department: Production Department

Reports To: Lighting & Projections Supervisor

Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime)

Salary/Wage: $640-$760 per week, depending on experience

Benefits eligible: Yes

Targeted Start Date: August 19, 2024

General Job Description:



Under the supervision of the Lighting Supervisor, the Assistant Lighting Supervisor will serve as primary Lighting Supervisor fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

Position Title: First Hand Department: Production Department, Costume Shop Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $640-$680 per week, depending on experience Benefits eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: August 12, 2024 General Job Description: Assist the Cutter/Draper in cutting, patterning, and altering assigned costumes to be built by the shop for Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama Department produc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician/Board Op

Position Title: Electrician / Board Op Department: Production Department Reports To: Lighting & Projections Supervisor Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $640-$660 per week, depending on experience Benefits eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: August 19, 2024 General Job Description: Assist in the load-in, hang, focus, and tech/programming of all Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama Department productions. Serve on the electrics run... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Cutter/Draper

Position Title: Cutter/Draper Department: Production Department, Costume Shop Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $680-$720 per week, depending on experience Benefits eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: August 12, 2024 General Job Description: Responsible for patterning and cutting assigned costumes to be built by the costume shop for Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Drama Department Productions. The description ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic DIrector

The Artistic Director will design and implement Signature’s artistic vision, curating an exciting and diverse season of productions that is in alignment with its organizational mission. Reporting to the board of trustees and partnering with the Executive Director, they will develop artistic programs and initiatives to elevate the theater’s profile within the community, increase audience attendance, and secure its financial health. As the public face of the theater, the Artistic Director will en... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director, Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center

The Executive Director of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC) will guide and deliver on its mission and vision as a global center at the intersection of the arts, science, and technology. They will be accountable for a strategic direction, business model, and adaptive change that are in alignment with the Institute’s Rensselaer Forward plan, including the goal to create the most welcoming and inclusive community possible for faculty, staff, s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 2024 Fall + Holiday Season COSTUME DESIGNER(S)

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking a COSTUME DESIGNER(S) for our 2024 Summer/Fall Season and for Future Consideration. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's only recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. Currently Playing: -JULIUS CAESAR -A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM -PRIDE AND PREJUDICE UPCOMING SUMMER/FALL SEASON, and HOLIDAY 2024: -THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged... (more)

Classes / Instruction: BIPOC Critics Lab 2024-2025 Cohort

Are you interested in being a part of the next generation of BIPOC arts journalists? Join our next BIPOC Critics Lab Cohort, in partnership with founder & cultural critic, Jose Solís! Applicants who were not accepted to any past cohorts are encouraged to apply again; previously accepted Lab participants are ineligible to re-apply. Applications are now open until Wednesday, May 15. The Public Theater is hosting cultural critic Jose Solís’ BIPOC Critics Lab in the 2024-25 season. After successf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Music and Materials

Are you ready to take center stage in the world of musical theatre? As the Manager of Music and Materials at Broadway Licensing Global, you'll be at the heart of the action, shaping the way audiences experience our captivating productions. Your role is all about orchestrating excellence, from managing print and digital assets to collaborating with top-tier creatives. Join us in delivering unforgettable musical experiences, where innovation meets passion on Broadw... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Draper

Hale Center Theater Orem’s Costume Shop produces costumes for 12 mainstage productions and 5 youth productions per season, running year-round. We are preparing for significant growth (including 2 additional mainstage productions) with the upcoming opening of our new theater building: The Ruth, later this year. We are seeking an Assistant Draper to work in our Production Shop; hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Our Assistant Draper will assist our Head Cutter/Draper in... (more)