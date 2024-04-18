This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Production, Patron Services, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/18/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: 305 Fitness Los Angeles Dance/Fitness Instructor

About 305 Fitness We are a vibrant, dynamic dance fitness experience dedicated to providing an electrifying workout to our community. At the heart of our philosophy is the belief that fitness should be fun, inclusive, and empowering. Our unique approach combines high-energy, follow-the-leader dance cardio with strength training and toning exercises, creating an immersive and exhilarating fitness journey for our members. Instructor Overview: We are seeking enthusiastic and passionate indivi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

The Director of Production will oversee the management of the creative teams, OSF Production staff, the design process, and build the implementation, run, and transfer of OSF projects. Reporting to the Artistic Director, this position will provide overall supervision to the Production department and associated stakeholders, including creative team members, scenery, stage operations, props, costumes, wardrobe and hair, lighting, video, and sound. The Director of Production will provide top-level... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

Geffen Playhouse seeks a Director of Production to coordinate, supervise, and manage planning, scheduling, budgeting, contracting and execution of all aspects of physical productions including scenery, lights, costumes, props, paint, sound, and projections for 6-8 fully produced season productions in addition to a slate of projects in development and special events. For more information and to apply, please go to https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/jobs/director-of-production/. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award®-winning, non-profit professional theatre in Arlington, Virginia is currently seeking a part-time Box Office Associate to join our Box Office Team. Associates cultivate a high standard of guest experience by assisting subscribers and single ticket buyers alike in all things ticket related. The Box Office Associate will report to the Box Office Manager. Essential Duties and Responsibilities - Assist subscribers and single ticket buyers with purchases, exchanges... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Temporary Carpenter & Painter positions available

Syracuse Stage is seeking candidates to fill temporary carpenter and painter positions July-September 2024, with the possibility to continue. Opportunities include: - Overhire Scenic Carpenter - Overhire Scenic Painter Detailed job descriptions are available at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Please apply directly from our website at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Inquiries may also be sent to: HR@syracusestage.org... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Finish Carpenter

We are seeking a skilled Finish Carpenter to join our team. Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following: • Perform finish and trim carpentry work according to plans and specifications • Participate in all aspects of the conversion process for events including, but not limited to, advanced assembly and disassembly of production elements • Measure, cut, and install various fixtures and millwork for doors, windows, ceiling panels, staircases, decking, furniture, etc. • Erec... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Producing Artistic Director | Mill Mountain Theatre

Job Overview Mill Mountain Theatre (MMT) is a professional regional theatre located in downtown Roanoke, VA that has been producing live theatre continuously since 1964. Mill Mountain Theatre operates on a 1.6M annual operating budget. Mill Mountain Theatre has a full-time staff of 8 and works with many contractors throughout the year. MMT has a strong and engaged Board of Directors that is made up of 21 members. The current Producing Artistic Director will step down by the end of 2024 ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Tinc Productions seeks an outstanding candidate to fill the Finance Manager position, a role which will oversee and manage the company’s day-to-day financial health. The right candidate will have a strong background in accounting and budgeting experience, as well as exceptional written and verbal communication skills. The right candidate will also have self-motivation to work independently and an ability to work with the senior management team of the company. If you are looking to lead a tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Warehouse Manager

ABOUT CROSSROADS LIVE NORTH AMERICA: Crossroads Live is the first company to bring together the world’s top producers of live entertainment under one banner. With offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., Sydney, and Melbourne—our global platform ensures the best-loved titles from Broadway and the West End can be embraced by audiences throughout our home territories as well as continental Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Mainland China. Although Crossroads Live North A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Faculty, Theater - Scenic Design, Production Management, Technical Direction

Miami Dade College, New World School of the Arts (NWSA) is now accepting applications for a Faculty, Theater - Scenic Design, Production Management, Technical Direction. This faculty teaches theater courses in a professionally focused curriculum for NWSA High School and Bachelor of Fine Arts college degree programs, teaching stagecraft, stage management, designing scenery and serving as production manager and technical director for five (5) mainstage productions, constructing scenery and supervi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: FringeArts

The Chief Executive Officer and Producing Director (CEO & PD) will drive the organization’s next level of growth through a strategic evolution that enhances FringeArts’ impact and reach. The CEO & PD will serve as the ambassador for the organization locally, nationally, and internationally and will passionately articulate its vision of elevating Philadelphia as a primary nexus for cultural conversation, progressive ideas, and innovative performance art creation. Reporting to the board of direct... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Coordinator - "Moana, Jr."

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Costume Coordinator Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $800 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is thrilled to be launching its summer education camp program and is looking for a for a skilled, self- motivated costume coordinator to join our team for the RCSA production of Moana Jr. Potential costume coordinator should be a self-starter and an excellent collaborator with the creative team members. The Cos... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Set Designer - "Moana, JR"

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Set Designer Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $600 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is thrilled to be launching its summer education camp program and is looking for a skilled, self-motivated set designer to join our team for the RCSA production of Moana Jr. Potential costume coordinator should be a self-starter and an excellent collaborator with the creative team members. Set Designer Responsibilities: ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator - "Moana, Jr."

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 1 PM (Roughly 20 hours/wk - Tech week…hours will adjust) Stipend: $1100 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is thrilled to be launching its summer education camp program and is looking for a for a skilled, self- motivated, lively, outgoing and great with kids (ages 7 – 13) Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator to join our team for the RCSA production of M... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Director

Technical Director - "All Shook Up" and “West Side Story” Location: Summer Place Theatre, Naperville, IL Job Type: Contract Duration: Production meetings for both shows will begin in early 2024. Rehearsals for “All Shook Up” will begin in April, Rehearsals for “West Side Story” will begin in May. Important Dates: Set build can begin approximately June 1st. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm All Shook Up tech week: June 16-20, performa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: SUBSTITUTE Live Video Editor (Off Broadway)

Stalker, an innovative 90-minute magic show by Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, directed by Eurovision mastermind Edward Af Sillén is premiering Off-Broadway this Spring at New World Stages. Fast-paced street magic, physical mentalism, and social hacking combine with live cameras and audience participation to lead to a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming. Making use of 11 live cameras (4 mounted, 2 manually operated) the Production is seeking a Live Video Editor to jo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Ogunquit Playhouse (Ogunquit, ME) seeks a Box Office associate for our 2024 Season. Approximate dates of employment are between March and November. Work is both on-site and remote. Ideal Candidate must be detail-oriented, organized, and focused in a fast-paced working environment. Previous ticketing experience and familiarity with Tessitura or other CRM systems are a plus. Job Duties/Expectations include, but are not limited to… Master the use of Tessitura, our multilevel ticketing sys... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse (Ogunquit, ME) seeks a Production Manager for immediate employment. This role oversees five fully produced musicals on the Mainstage and two Children’s Theatre productions annually. Reports directly to the Producing Director and work closely with the Executive Artistic Director, Technical Director, and Company Management. With assistance from the Associate Production Manager, the Production Manager is responsible for the efficient management of all Artistic and Technical need... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Intercept Study Gig Worker

**Job Description:** Conduct intercept surveys or interviews with target participants in designated locations (e.g., public places, events, etc.). Approach and engage individuals using established protocols to gather data. Surveys or questionnaires should be administered to collect specific information from participants. Ensure accurate and complete data collection according to study requirements. Record responses and other relevant information in a systematic and organized manner. Mainta... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for a Theatrical Head Carpenter for a currently running Off-Broadway Production. Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise Square, Sl... (more)