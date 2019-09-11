Bobby Cronin and Kathleen Wallace Team Up For #OKAYInitiative

#OkayInitiative looking for covers of original song OKAY by A. Reichard & Bobby Cronin.

For all of September's National Suicide Prevention Month, composer/writer/educator Bobby Cronin and actor/writer/producer Kathleen Wallace have teamed up for the #OkayInitiative which aims to create a world where talking about emotional and mental health is the norm.

We're getting as many voices as possible to say (and sing!) in as many ways as possible that talking about emotional and mental health is OKAY. Our initiative is centered around the song OKAY which was written by a teen who lived through a mass shooting and is about speaking up when you're not okay. Cronin provides the composition and arrangement. Covers are currently in the works by artists from across the US, the UK, and Ireland from Broadway stars to novice singers, from folk artists to rising stars, from college students to voice teachers. Performers from all genres and skill levels are encouraged to share their take on OKAY. To hear all the covers, follow @OKAYInitiative on Instagram.

How it works:



1A. Create your version of the song OKAY and post it to Instagram. Can be 16 seconds, 16 bars, the whole thing - whatever you want! [Sheet music, mp3 & track available here]Change the key, do your own arrangement, whatever makes you happy to share the song.

AND/OR

1B. Post about talking about emotional and/or mental health. This is can be anything from a link to a crisis hotline to a quote that helps you to a pic of you holding an #OKAYInitiative sign. There are also lots of things to share on the OKAY Initiative Instagram page.

2. Tag @OKAYInitiative so the initiative can share your cover and/or post

3. Tag a friend to do a cover and/or post

4. Speak up when you need support and be there for others when they need support

The OKAY Initiative is not affiliated with any not-for-profit, group, or organization and posts/references to any person, place, or thing do not constitute endorsements or advertisements. We're just some artists trying to make the world a more compassionate place and hopefully save some lives along the way.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255





