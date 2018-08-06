Bob Mackie's Creations for Cher, Carol Burnett and More to Be Auctioned

Julien's Auctions will celebrate the timeless glamour and inimitable style and genius of legendary fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie in Property From Collection Of Bob Mackie. This fashion auction featuring over 200 creations from the renowned designer will take place mid-November 2018 in a live and online auction at JuliensLive.com.

Cher. Carol Burnett. Diana Ross. Raquel Welch. These are just some of the entertainment icons and muses Bob Mackie has designed for and whose legendary designs have captured the public imagination and made headlines around the world. Highlights of this one-of-a-kind fashion event will feature Carol Burnett's colorful costumes worn on The Carol Burnett Show including a pair of costumes worn by Burnett and Joel Grey in a "Commedia Dell'Arte" skit with Grey and Burnett as Punch and Judy dolls (estimate: $2000-$4000); a coral jersey gown and embellished bolero worn on the show by Burnett (estimate: $1,000-$2,000) and a colorful custom made crepon gown worn by Burnett to The People's Choice Awards in 1977 (estimate: $2000-$4000).

The sale will also include several of Cher's most iconic, headline making ensembles worn in the 1970s including her 1974 Academy Awards custom made hand painted silk ensemble comprised of a cape, a bandeau top with scarf and a low waisted layered skirt (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); a spaghetti strapped jersey gown worn on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a marigold jersey jumpsuit worn while performing "Everyday People" with Sonny on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a large Mabel the Fable Lady costume worn by Cher in a skit with Bette Midler on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and more.

In a testament to Bob Mackie's continued fashion legacy, the auction will also feature a petal pink satin gown worn by Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the 1998 Emmy Awards (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); Raquel Welch's figure hugging nude jersey gown embellished with topaz and white faceted glass and rows of gold bugle beads worn on the Cher Show (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and a black custom made gown worn by Lauren Bacall in 1970 in the Broadway show Applause and to the 24th Annual Tony Awards where she won for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in the Musical Applause (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).







