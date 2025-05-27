Bob Holz Will Play Syracuse International Jazz Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jazz fusion star Bob Holz will be appearing at the 2025 Syracuse International Jazz Festival on June 25th at 6pm. This marks the third time festival promoter Frank Malfitano has featured MVD Audio national recording artists Bob Holz and A Vision Forward.Holz will share billing with Todd Rundgren,The Spinners and a slew of top name jazz acts.

Holz will feature material off his latest album release Night Watch (MVD Audio).

Bob Holz and A Vision Forward have been on an extended tour in support of Night Watch and have recently wowed audiences in Buffalo and Rochester, NY.

Joining Holz on stage are American jazz guitarist Mikal Serafim and noted jazz fusion bassist Vynce Watson.

Promoter Frank Malfitano commented,"Absolutely! Without question!", when asked if Holz and band would be returning to the Syracuse Jazz Festival stage in 2025.Bob Holz went on to say "The last time I played the Syracuse Jazz Festival was in 2023 when Herbie Hancock headlined. Frank Malfitano has always worked hard to put on a phenomenal concert."

Bob Holz has seen his musical career skyrocket in recent years with collaborations with John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Randy Brecker, Stanley Clarke, Darryl Jones(Rolling Stones), Mike Stern, Elliot Yamin,Ralphe Armstrong, Chet Catallo, Brandon Fields and Larry Coryell.

Bob Holz's Executive Producer is Rob Stathis. Holz is represented by SoVibe Entertainment, a jazz booking agency out of Miami, Florida. Bob is a long standing endorser of Paiste cymbals, Canopus drums and Ahead drumsticks. He has released seven albums on MVD Audio.

On November 7th, 2025 Holz will release a commemorative, 10th anniversary tribute album titled Honoring Larry Coryell on MVD Audio. The record features Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Larry Coryell concert music which was recorded in November of 2015 in New York. More information is available at Bob's official website at http://www.bobholzband.com