Blythe Danner, Joy Behar, Catherine Curtin and More Join ANDROMEDA'S SISTERS ARTS AND ADVOCACY FORUM

Andromeda's Sisters: An Arts and Advocacy Forum in Two Parts, takes place remotely via Zoom on Friday, August 14 and Thursday, September 3, 2020. The fundraiser is an opportunity for not-for-profit social justice organizations and leaders to speak about their work; for audiences to network and engage in advocacy and creative exploration; and for female-identifying playwrights and actors to be celebrated through their stage work. Andromeda Sisters is a fundraiser for the dance theater company, The Neo-Political Cowgirls, an organization created for women in theater to help increase the female voice in the narrative of our society's stories.

Andromeda's Sisters: An Arts and Advocacy Forum in Two Parts will take place over two nights:

On August 14 our theater arts program will present a reading of monologues written by female-identifying playwrights. Participants include: Blythe Danner ("Will & Grace," "Huff"), Joy Behar ("The View"), Lucy Boyle (The Blue Deep), Dipti Bramhandkar (The Accident), Lynn Grossman (TriQuarterly, Story Quarterly, Equator Magazine), Tanya Everett (The Public, HERE, The Tank), Catherine Curtin, ("Homeland," "Stranger Things," "Orange Is The New Black"), Laura Gomez, ("Orange Is The New Black") Florencia Lozano, ("Narcos," "As The World Turns"), Welker White, (The Irishman, Goodfellas, The Wolf Of Wall Street) Kathryn Grody ("The Lemon Sisters," "Law And Order," Men With Guns), Sarah Bierstock ("Honor Killing"). More to be announced soon.

The September 3 event will focus on advocacy and is co-produced by Richard Solomon, founder and CEO of Vantage Point Consultants, and co-founder and Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Illinois Holocaust Museum. The first portion of the evening will be a conversation with Integrity First For America Executive Director Amy Spitalnick and attorney Roberta Kaplan about IFA's landmark lawsuit against the two dozen neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups responsible for the August 2017 Charlottesville violence. The trial is scheduled for this fall. Roberta Kaplan also co-founded the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and is an adjunct professor of law at Columbia University Law School. Journalist Dahlia Lithwick will be moderating the conversation.

During intermission attendees will have a chance to be in break away rooms and talk with invited guests of note.

The second portion of the September 3 event will feature Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, as she speaks about the organization's tireless work pursuing equality and social justice at home and around the world.

Recent work by the organization includes a partnership with activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick to fight for criminal justice reform; extensive tracking and analysis to help eradicate the increasing "forcible disappearances" of citizens in Venezuela; and helping students learn about the right to health during a global pandemic in its Speak Truth To Power educational program.

Following Kerry Kennedy's comments, noted artists and performers will read from her powerful human rights book Speak Truth To Power.

Tickets for Andromeda's Sisters will be tiered, providing access to audiences from all walks of life. For tickets or more information, please visit www.npcowgirls.org. All funds raised by this annual event directly support the theater work and arts education outreach of The Neo-Political Cowgirls.

