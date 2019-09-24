Blythe Danner Joins Third Season of Starz's AMERICAN GODS
Stage and screen star Blythe Danner will join the third season of Starz's American Gods, according to Deadline. The Tony winner will play Demeter, goddess of the harvest, who has a romantic past with Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane.
Danner won the Tony Award for her Broadway debut in BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE. She most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's THE COUNTRY HOUSE. Other Broadway credits include NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, FOLLIES, BLITHE SPIRIT and TWELFTH NIGHT.
Starring Ricky Whittle (The 100, Nappily Ever After) as Shadow Moon and McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) as Mr. Wednesday, "American Gods" is a one-hour drama adapted from Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel about a war brewing between Old Gods and New Gods: the traditional gods of mythological roots from around the world steadily losing believers to an upstart pantheon of gods reflecting society's modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs. We were forged in God's image, but the Gods are also made in ours.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
Broadway Hopeful LES BELLES-SOEURS Musical Will Hold a Reading This Week
An English-language musical inspired by Quebecer Michel Tremblay's play Les Belles-soeurs, is hoping to head to Broadway, according to Montreal Gazett... (read more)