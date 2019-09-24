Blythe Danner Joins Third Season of Starz's AMERICAN GODS

Stage and screen star Blythe Danner will join the third season of Starz's American Gods, according to Deadline. The Tony winner will play Demeter, goddess of the harvest, who has a romantic past with Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane.

Danner won the Tony Award for her Broadway debut in BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE. She most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's THE COUNTRY HOUSE. Other Broadway credits include NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, FOLLIES, BLITHE SPIRIT and TWELFTH NIGHT.

Starring Ricky Whittle (The 100, Nappily Ever After) as Shadow Moon and McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) as Mr. Wednesday, "American Gods" is a one-hour drama adapted from Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel about a war brewing between Old Gods and New Gods: the traditional gods of mythological roots from around the world steadily losing believers to an upstart pantheon of gods reflecting society's modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs. We were forged in God's image, but the Gods are also made in ours.

