Bloomingdale's Unveils WICKED Movie Holiday Campaign

Bloomingdale's has announced its Wicked Good Holiday campaign in partnership with Universal Pictures' Wicked. This collaboration will bring the magic of the holidays to life with a Wicked Good Holiday pop-up. Shoppers can expect an exclusive AQUA collection, an array of products for gifting, immersive in-store experiences, a takeover of the iconic "brown bag", and an enchanting 59th Street window unveiling.

To kick off the celebration, on November 13 Bloomingdale's will unveil its iconic holiday window display along Lexington Avenue at the 59th Street flagship. The night of festive celebrations will be hosted by star of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and will feature performances from multiple Broadway stars, including Tony winner Lea Salonga, six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess. Guests will also enjoy a dance presentation by the film's choreographer and three-time Emmy nominee Christopher Scott, and an 8-piece orchestra playing instrumental medleys from the film's soundtrack. The unveiling will be followed by an in-store celebration filled with additional performances, dazzling animations, immersive pop-up shops, branded vendor carts, and more, including an exclusive first look at this season's Santaland.

Launching online November 5 and in-store November 7, the Wicked Good Holiday shop, will showcase a thoughtfully curated selection of this season's finest gifts, inspired by the gravity-defying world of Wicked and its vibrant palette of pink, green, and metallic hues. The carousel space will transport shoppers to Emerald City—with more than 100 exclusive products and 150 participating brands including Béis, Mattel, Voluspa, Stoney Clover Lane, Flamingo Estate, Sydney Evan, La Mer, Furbish, and Jonathan Adler—bringing the best gifts in home, beauty, ready-to-wear, and more, including those licensed and inspired by Wicked merchandise.

This partnership features Bloomingdale's biggest and most bewitching AQUA collaboration ever, created with inspiration by Wicked's Oscar-nominated Costume Designer, Paul Tazewell. The collection will consist of 70+ items inspired by the film's beloved main characters, Glinda and Elphaba, spanning across women's and kids' apparel and accessories, as well as giftable items with popular phrases from Wicked in the film's iconic pink and green palette.

In addition to products with a Wicked twist, Bloomingdale's has put together the season's finest gifts for everyone on your list, with picks from the best of home and beauty, to RTW and accessories for him and her, and kids favorites; ranging from luxury items and exclusive products to holiday best-sellers and stocking stuffers. Shoppers can also find the perfect styles to go from the holiday parties to a vacation in the snow or the sand.

The 59th Street flagship locations will be transformed into a must-visit destination for the holidays, taking shoppers into the magical world of Oz through an array of immersive gift shops inspired by Wicked's wondrous film sets from the land of Oz, exclusive brand pop-ups, and more:

Santa's Wicked Good Holiday: Opening the night of the window unveiling, Nov 13, everyone's favorite stop to see Santa will be Oz-ified into an enchanted forest with a pink and green twist and fitted out with a yellow brick road and a magic station where visitors can grab wand shaped lollipops and Wicked-themed bracelets.

AQUA Mirrors & Aura Readers: Shoppers can find all their favorite pieces from the Wicked-inspired AQUA collection while immersed in Glinda and Elphaba's dorm room, then snap a photo in one of the AQUA Mirrors. On November 13 and December 7, customers can also have their aura read to see if their characteristics are "pink" or "green."

Assouline Library Pop-Up: The publisher will bring the most beautiful places in the world to 59th Street and your coffee table with this library pop-up and specialty activations.

Speakeasy Poetry Lounge: Studio59 will be transformed into a speakeasy with a specialty holiday cocktail menu and personalized poems for shoppers, including passed champagne as a gift with purchase every Saturday throughout the holidays.

Brand Pop-up & Customization Carts: Customers can experience exciting activations from some of our favorite brands. On 11/13, highlights include Kendra Scott macarons, Marc Jacobs cookies, Swarovski crystal lollipops, aura readings, and live fashion illustrations. The festivities return on 12/7, featuring Guest In Residence monogramming, a Jimmy Choo hot cocoa bar, custom embroidery from Eberjey, and more.

Store locations across the country will showcase carefully curated selection of gifts and products through festive initiatives, and Wicked Good holiday celebrations: