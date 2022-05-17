Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents A CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tim Rufus McCullough, May 23

Bloomingdale School of Music presents A Celebration of Life: Tim Rufus McCullough on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7pm at the Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 West 114th Street, NYC.

Tim was not only an educator, talented performer, and accompanist, but a supportive colleague and a wonderful friend. He was a piano faculty member at Bloomingdale from 2008 to 2021, and his untimely passing has been a tremendous loss for the community. The evening of music will feature performances by Tim's longtime colleagues and memories we've shared along the way.

Reception with light fare to follow. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-life-tim-rufus-mccullough-tickets-330564977747. Livestream of the evening is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3d1o9tMcN4.

Bloomingdale is proud to partner with the McCullough family, Tim's mother Juliette, and his sister Franceska, to offer the Timothy Rufus McCullough Scholarship Fund beginning this fall. Tim's family shared that "Tim loved teaching and performing. This scholarship would make him very happy to know that it could help a student with a passion for music." By providing access to students to high-quality music education that the faculty that worked alongside Tim delivers to our students every day, Bloomingdale hopes to uphold his legacy of connecting budding musicians with the power of music.

Donations to the Tim McCullough Scholarship Fund can be made by clicking the "register" button on the EventBrite page, or by mailing a check to Noelle Barbera at Bloomingdale School of Music, 323 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025. Please reference Tim in your note so funds can be properly allocated.

Tim McCullough was born in Cardiff, Wales, into a very musical and artistic family. He began to study piano as a child, with his first teacher being his father, Charles McCullough. He named his father among his earliest musical influences. In 2019 Tim shared, "I am fortunate to have a father who is a very accomplished pianist. By the time I was about six weeks old, I had already heard a whole host of beautiful piano literature. As a result, I grew up swimming in the sound of piano music."

At age eight, his family relocated to Dallas, Texas. He studied music at the University of Texas at Austin and later moved to New York to pursue graduate piano studies at the Manhattan School of Music. Although Tim also studied trumpet and viola in high school, he "always seemed to drift back to the piano."

Tim channeled his passion for music into his students. His greatest strengths as an educator were his patience, kindness, and ability to create a solid musical foundation with students of all ages and abilities. Many parents have spoken about how they not only considered Tim to be their child's teacher but a friend as well. In addition to teaching private lessons at Bloomingdale, Tim accompanied student performances and auditions for over a decade. He impacted the lives of hundreds of people that have passed through the doors of our school. One family shared, "Tim is irreplaceable, but I guess you know that."

