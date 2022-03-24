Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces A NEW BLOOM: A Community Concert

Bloomingdale School of Music announces a community concert and spring benefit A New Bloom on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 6:30pm at The Riverside Church Assembly Hall, 490 Riverside Drive, NYC.

A New Bloom honors the legacy of Timothy McCullough, Bloomingdale School of Music Resident Teaching Artist and longtime faculty member, who passed away on November 22, 2021.

Each year, Bloomingdale School of Music organizes a spring benefit punctuated with inspiring performances by BSM students and faculty. This year's event includes a variety of performances including a tribute performance for Timothy McCullough, as well as performances by students from the Music Access Program, the PS75 Partnership, and guest star Angela Birchett. This annual event raises money for Bloomingdale's programs and Student Scholarship Fund to provide access to music education for students who otherwise would not be able to afford it, and this year is more important than ever. For those wishing to get involved; you can donate directly to the event or participate in a raffle, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tim McCullough, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, was not only a talented educator, performer and accompanist, but a supportive colleague and wonderful friend. He was a member of the piano faculty at BSM from 2008-2021. His untimely passing has been a tremendous loss for the BSM community, but BSM looks forward to honoring him for his longtime service to the school and celebrating his legacy that will last for many years to come. Tim was born in Cardiff, Wales into a musical family. "I am fortunate to have a father who is a very accomplished pianist. By the time I was about six weeks old I had already heard a whole host of beautiful piano literature. As a result I grew up swimming in the sound of piano music." At age eight his family relocated to Dallas, Texas and Tim later moved to New York to pursue graduate piano studies. Although Tim also studied trumpet and viola in high school, "I always seemed to drift back to the piano. There is just so much great literature for this instrument."

Tim's relationships with his students and their families was incredibly special. In his honor, BSM will raise up our their families with gratitude for their resilience, adaptability, flexibility, and commitment to music learning throughout the course of the past two years.

Tim was comfortable teaching students of all ages. "The great thing about teaching one-on-one lessons is that I can adjust to the individual needs of each student." Tim worked to create a solid foundation of reading skills and technique with all his students. "I also think it is of great importance for the student to have a structured routine in their everyday practice so that they can progress naturally. I want to teach my students to learn how to practice effectively at home."

Although he couldn't choose one favorite composer, Tim particularly enjoyed playing the music of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, and Messiaen. He cited his father as one of his biggest musical influences. "He taught me how to read music and gave me a solid foundation for a good technique. Ruth Laredo showed me that practicing the poetry of the music is more important than only practicing the right notes! And seeing great artists and experiencing all the culture that New York has to offer has certainly left an imprint on me as well." In his free time Tim enjoyed practicing, cooking, and eating, "particularly great sushi!"

"During the last 57 years, New York City has moved through so many chapters of triumph, sorrow, and uncertainty, but Bloomingdale has been here through it all as a pillar for music, learning, joy, and community," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "Music is not only a vital form of creative expression but a form of support and inspiration that brings us together every day. I am thrilled to bring our community together to remember Tim McCullough and celebrate the power of music in our lives."