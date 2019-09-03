Bless My Soul! Public Works' HERCULES Adds Performance On September 4 at 8pm

The Public Theatre announced today an additional performance of Hercules will be added on September 4th, 2019 at 8 PM. Tickets will be made available via three different methods:

Digital Lottery through TodayTix

You may enter the lottery between 12am and 12pm (Noon) on Wednesday, September 4. Winners will be selected starting at noon and notified between noon and 4pm. Winners have one (1) hour from notification to claim their two (2) tickets. Learn More.

In-Person Lottery at The Public Theater.

You may enter the lottery in-person on Wednesday, September 4, in the lobby of The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette at Astor Place from 11am to 12pm. Winners will be selected starting at noon and may receive vouchers for up to two (2) tickets. Learn More.

In-person Standby Lottery at The Delacorte.

You may enter the standby lottery in-person on Wednesday, September 4, at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, from 5pm to 7pm. Starting between 7pm and 7:30pm, winners will be selected to receive up to two (2) tickets. The lottery will continue until all available tickets are distributed. Learn More.

Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence(Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

Directed by Public Works founder and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, this summer's production will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.





