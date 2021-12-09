BlackLight Community to Present 2021 Holiday Concert

BlackLight Community's will present their annual variety show called the 2021 Holiday concert. This variety show will be held at WOW Cafe Theatre in New York, New York on Friday, DECEMBER 17th, 2021 at 7:30 pm EST doors open at 7 pm. If you are not in the area, they are also selling tickets for the online viewing of their Holiday Concert which will be live-streamed on their website. The 2021 Holiday Concert will showcase talent by minorities in the arts, celebrating different cultures. Ticketing varies based on the selection of viewing, house tickets are $25 which comes with one free drink, a fun experience with their photo booth, and access to network with their artists. The virtual online viewing is $15 dollars and the entire run of the show will be about an hour and a half. Tickets can be bought at blacklightcommunity.com/events.

BlackLight Community is a place where they serve people of color in the arts through life, performance, and well-being. BlackLight was created by India Shanelle when she recognized the lack of representation within her university. All professors & staff were white, which led to a disconnect when it came to the artistic development between the black students and teachers. The lack of care taken to the student's education brought a lot of issues to light, thus BlackLight was born. Having originally been a small platform for POC in the arts, BlackLight Community has grown to be a thriving national non-profit to help minorities in the arts develop their talent in a safe productive space. While also building their resumes and helping them find work in theatre companies that are progressive and inclusive.

Currently, BlackLight operates as a new non-profit organization where they seek to expand its mission nationally to every regional theater and University department that needs help expanding its diversity. The founder, India Shanelle, believes "The arts allow people to shine through without discrimination or judgment. They're a beacon for those who seek to be heard in their authentic light" and hope that this concert will portray that.