Black Spectrum Theatre Company Presents MAMAlogues

The Black Spectrum Theatre Company, Inc., nurturing a new generation of artists for the 21st century, and Executive Producer Carl Clay will present MAMAlogues, a contemporary new work written by Dr. Lisa Thompson. Directed by BSTC's Resident Director Bette Howard, the production runs from Thursday, November 11 through Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the theatre located at 177th St. & Baisley Blvd., Jamaica, NY.

MAMAlogues portrays the experience of parenting while Black, unmarried, and middle class in the age of anxiety. During a single mothers' retreat, three women share their angst about racial profiling on the playground, their child being the "only one" at their school, and the politics of soccer in the hood. The satirical comedy follows the agonies and joys of motherhood as these moms lean in, stress out and guide precious black children from diapers to college in a dangerous world.

The cast includes Ria Alexander, Marsha-Ann Hay, Kenya Wilson, and Dr. Stacie NC Grant. The creative team consists of Archie Johnson (Stage Manager), Amina Alexander (Lighting Designer), Rhonda Lucas (Costume Designer), Linwood Booker (Sound Designer). Sets by Harlan Penn and Musical Score by Jerome Brooks, Jr.

Tickets are $25. For more information about the play and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.blackspectrum.net.

Black Spectrum Theatre follows all COVID-19 protocols. In addition, guests must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

MAMAlogues is the second play in Black Spectrum Theatre's 2021-2022 season lineup which includes:

• MAMAlogues, November 11-20, 2021

• Talent's Comedy Takeover, November 20, 2021

• 3rd Annual Winter Festival, December 11, 2021

• Oya, February 9-12, 2022

• Valentine's Day, February 13, 2022

• Picking Up The Pieces, March 24-April 13, 2022

• Mother's Day Concert: The Dells Revue, May 8, 2022

• Summer Cafe (Every Thursday and Sunday) June 2-July 24, 2022

• Juneteenth: A Reenactment, June 19, 2022

• Jazz and R&B Festival, July 16, 2022

For more information and to purchase a season pass, visit https://www.blackspectrum.net.