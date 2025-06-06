 tracking pixel
Birdland Jazz Club and Theater Welcomes Count Basie Orchestra, Natalie Douglas, and More This Month

June lineup spotlights world-class talent, swinging ensembles, and returning fan favorites. 

By: Jun. 06, 2025
Birdland Jazz Club and Theater Welcomes Count Basie Orchestra, Natalie Douglas, and More This Month Image
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present another dazzling two-week lineup from June 9 through June 22, spotlighting world-class talent, swinging ensembles, and returning fan favorites. 

Upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club:

June 9 at 7:00 PM – Jeff Harnar: "It’s De-Lovely"
Celebrate Cole Porter’s birthday with acclaimed concert artist Jeff Harnar, joined by Billy Stritch, Alex Rybeck, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano. A dazzling tribute to one of America’s greatest songwriters.

June 9 & 16 at 9:30 PM – Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
The beloved open mic night hosted by the ever-charming Jim Caruso returns with Billy Stritch at the piano and special guests weekly.

June 10–14 – The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra
Two sets nightly (7:00 & 9:30 PM Tues–Thurs; 8:30 & 10:30 PM Fri–Sat). Led by Scotty Barnhart, this Grammy-winning orchestra brings Basie’s legacy roaring to life.

June 13 & 20 at 5:30 PM – The Birdland Big Band
Friday nights ignite with funk, Latin, and jazz fusion from Birdland’s powerhouse house band.

June 14 at 5:30 PM – Joe Stilgoe
The UK jazz-pop sensation makes a one-night-only stop with his theatrical charisma and dazzling musicianship.

June 15 at 5:30 PM – Miss Maybell and Her Ragtime Romeos
Lauren Sansaricq and her hot jazz ensemble deliver a joyous set of ragtime and early blues.

June 15 & 22 at 8:30 & 10:30 PM – The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra
Arturo O’Farrill’s Grammy-winning ensemble continues its electric Sunday residency.

June 16 at 7:00 PM – Natalie Douglas: "A Juneteenth Jubilee"
The 14-time MAC Award winner celebrates Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Stevie Wonder & Joe Williams in a powerful tribute.

June 17–21 – The Hot Sardines
Trad-jazz stars bring vintage swing with a modern twist, performing two sets nightly (7:00 & 9:30 PM Tues–Thurs; 8:30 & 10:30 PM Fri–Sat).

June 21 at 5:30 PM – Caelan Cardello Trio
Rising jazz piano star and Juilliard grad brings crisp energy and elegance to the Birdland stage.

June 22 at 5:30 PM – Mariel Bildstein Septet
This powerhouse trombonist leads a swinging ensemble blending New Orleans roots and modern flair.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater:

June 9–10 & 16–17 at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
The GRAMMY-winning band revives 1920s jazz weekly with unmatched authenticity.

June 11 & 18 at 6:00 PM – David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
This rotating group of trad-jazz pros keeps Satchmo’s spirit alive every Wednesday.

June 11 & 18 at 8:30 PM – Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night
Master guitarist Frank Vignola hosts an ever-surprising night of jazz guitar brilliance.

June 12 & 19 at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes lead this swinging septet, long associated with Woody Allen’s films.

June 13–15 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Joe Alterman Trio (feat. Houston Person on June 15)
The soulful pianist is joined by legendary saxophonist Houston Person on Sunday night only.

June 20–22 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Steve Smith and Vital Information
Journey drummer Steve Smith returns with his fusion trio featuring Manuel Valera and Janek Gwizdala.

Tickets for all shows available at BirdlandJazz.com. All performances have a $20 food/drink minimum.



