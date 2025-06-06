Birdland Jazz Club and Theater Welcomes Count Basie Orchestra, Natalie Douglas, and More This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present another dazzling two-week lineup from June 9 through June 22, spotlighting world-class talent, swinging ensembles, and returning fan favorites.

Upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club:

June 9 at 7:00 PM – Jeff Harnar: "It’s De-Lovely"

Celebrate Cole Porter’s birthday with acclaimed concert artist Jeff Harnar, joined by Billy Stritch, Alex Rybeck, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano. A dazzling tribute to one of America’s greatest songwriters.

June 9 & 16 at 9:30 PM – Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

The beloved open mic night hosted by the ever-charming Jim Caruso returns with Billy Stritch at the piano and special guests weekly.

June 10–14 – The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

Two sets nightly (7:00 & 9:30 PM Tues–Thurs; 8:30 & 10:30 PM Fri–Sat). Led by Scotty Barnhart, this Grammy-winning orchestra brings Basie’s legacy roaring to life.

June 13 & 20 at 5:30 PM – The Birdland Big Band

Friday nights ignite with funk, Latin, and jazz fusion from Birdland’s powerhouse house band.

June 14 at 5:30 PM – Joe Stilgoe

The UK jazz-pop sensation makes a one-night-only stop with his theatrical charisma and dazzling musicianship.

June 15 at 5:30 PM – Miss Maybell and Her Ragtime Romeos

Lauren Sansaricq and her hot jazz ensemble deliver a joyous set of ragtime and early blues.

June 15 & 22 at 8:30 & 10:30 PM – The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

Arturo O’Farrill’s Grammy-winning ensemble continues its electric Sunday residency.

June 16 at 7:00 PM – Natalie Douglas: "A Juneteenth Jubilee"

The 14-time MAC Award winner celebrates Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Stevie Wonder & Joe Williams in a powerful tribute.

June 17–21 – The Hot Sardines

Trad-jazz stars bring vintage swing with a modern twist, performing two sets nightly (7:00 & 9:30 PM Tues–Thurs; 8:30 & 10:30 PM Fri–Sat).

June 21 at 5:30 PM – Caelan Cardello Trio

Rising jazz piano star and Juilliard grad brings crisp energy and elegance to the Birdland stage.

June 22 at 5:30 PM – Mariel Bildstein Septet

This powerhouse trombonist leads a swinging ensemble blending New Orleans roots and modern flair.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater:

June 9–10 & 16–17 at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

The GRAMMY-winning band revives 1920s jazz weekly with unmatched authenticity.

June 11 & 18 at 6:00 PM – David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

This rotating group of trad-jazz pros keeps Satchmo’s spirit alive every Wednesday.

June 11 & 18 at 8:30 PM – Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night

Master guitarist Frank Vignola hosts an ever-surprising night of jazz guitar brilliance.

June 12 & 19 at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes lead this swinging septet, long associated with Woody Allen’s films.

June 13–15 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Joe Alterman Trio (feat. Houston Person on June 15)

The soulful pianist is joined by legendary saxophonist Houston Person on Sunday night only.

June 20–22 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Steve Smith and Vital Information

Journey drummer Steve Smith returns with his fusion trio featuring Manuel Valera and Janek Gwizdala.

Tickets for all shows available at BirdlandJazz.com. All performances have a $20 food/drink minimum.