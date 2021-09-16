Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Presents UPTOWN SHOWDOWN This Weekend

After entertaining New Yorkers in every borough throughout the summer with their acclaimed Flatbed Follies show, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is keeping the fun rolling this autumn with a new format incorporating local talent when Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' Flatbed Follies presents "UPTOWN SHOWDOWN" visits Harlem and West Harlem on September 18 and 19. These free performances will feature the Bindlestiff's unique brand of circus and variety as well as the addition of a diverse cast of local talent to amaze and amuse audiences. The first stop for "UPTOWN SHOWDOWN" will be Saturday, September 18 at Frederick Douglas Boulevard Open Street at 116th Street in Harlem with performances from 2:30pm - 7:00pm. Then on Sunday, September 19, it will be at Johnny Hartman Plaza (Hamilton Place between 143rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue) in West Harlem with performances from 4pm - 7pm.

From the unique mobile proscenium stage, audiences will get to see incredible circus acts along with Dandy Wellington and his Band performing retro classics, the incredible musical precision of the Warriors Drum and Bugle Corp and the talented stilt-walking antics of the Kaisokah Moko Jumbies. Additional featured performances by Copper Santiago, Diamond Redd, Susan Voyticky, Dewitt Fleming and the world-famous King Charles Unicycle Troupe. "UPTOWN SHOWDOWN" is directed by Paris the Hip-Hop Juggler and is hosted by Lemont "Magical Monty" Haskins. All performances are free.

"This has already been an exciting journey, bringing up close circus acts to the streets of the city, and as we start our outdoor fall season, I am just as excited to open our stage to showcase talent in communities across New York. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' Flatbed Follies is the People's Variety!" said Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founder Keith Nelson.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus launched "Flatbed Follies," a new concept in live entertainment, this summer with the aim of employing artists and performers whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID and to bring performing arts to neighborhoods that were hit hardest by COVID as a way to bring celebration to the streets. The show is relaunched in a new format for the fall and is proud to showcase variety performances by exceptional local talent on the "Flatbed Follies" stage. Additional dates, locations and featured acts will be announced. The program is supported by the New York City Department of Transportation.