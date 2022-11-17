Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023' has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California and will return once again to Times Square and beyond, headlined by 18-time host and executive producer of the show, Ryan Seacrest.

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Seacrest. Country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year. 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' will air SATURDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Disneyland will become this year's inaugural host destination and home to an additional "Rockin' Eve" celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the New Year's holiday.

This year's broadcast event will also kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which will commemorate the global impact of Disney's storytelling, experiences, and fans and set the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic. Beginning Jan. 27, 2023, Disneyland Resort will be the place "where wonder comes to life," with special limited-time offerings taking place throughout the year, plus two all-new nighttime spectaculars.

After serving as the official LA Party DJ at last year's show, iconic DJ, producer/rapper, and philanthropist D-Nice will return as this year's LA co-host.

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. He won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama Pose and earned three Emmy nominations total for his role in the series.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of "Lola" in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album.

He won his second Tony Award in 2022 for "Best Musical" as a producer on A Strange Loop. Recently, Porter appeared in the third season of FX's Pose, Amazon's Cinderella re-make, the second season of CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and narrated HBO Max's Equal.

Upcoming, he will star in Our Son alongside Luke Evans, direct a queer teen comedy from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another Productions, titled To Be Real, and direct an episode of Fox's anthology series Accused. His feature directorial debut Anything's Possible, a coming-of age film written by Ximena García Lecuona, was released in July 2022 on Prime Video.

Porter released his first literary project, Unprotected, in October 2021, which was published by Abrams Press. As a recording artist, Porter most recently released his single "Stranger Things" under his new record deal with Island Records (UK) and Republic Records (US).

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve,' America's go-to annual New Year's tradition that celebrates the year's very best in music, sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Additional details around performers will be announced closer to show night.