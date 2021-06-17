Billy Porter Will Join Non-Profit Organization MUSE For Special Pride Event

Non-Profit organization Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) will be hosting a special Pride Month event with Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winning actor, Billy Porter!

The moderated conversation will cover Billy's prolific career and focus on his experience being a Black-gay artist and how he has navigated the system to get where he is today. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions directly through the event's chat feature.

This event is part of MUSE's many initiatives to provide access to resources and to highlight the work and talent of diverse musicians and artists in the theater world.

In recognition of MUSE's work, Billy says "I am excited about the work MUSE is doing to make a difference for musicians of color in the theater. It takes allies with intention to make real, substantial change. Thank you, MUSE, for stepping up."

At its core, MUSE's goal is to create diversity within the music departments of the theatre industry by providing access, internships, mentorships, and support to historically marginalized people of color. It aims to challenge systemic acts of exclusion and support musicians as we transition to a more diverse and inclusive environment for all.

The organization itself was co-founded by music director Kenny Seymour (Ain't Too Proud, Memphis, Amazing Grace) and Tony Award winner and fellow music director Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots). As veterans in the theater industry, these two recognized a need in the community and created MUSE as a way to change the system currently in place that excludes people of color from opportunities. Other founding members include many Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winners, musical trailblazers and some of Broadway's most celebrated composers and music directors.

To enjoy more exclusive events such as this one, MUSE welcomes all musicians of color to join its free membership. With the membership, one will have access to mentoring and networking opportunities as well as access to their job board and listing on their directory.

Click here for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billy-porter-x-muse-tickets-159027610865

To become a member, you can sign up here: https://museonline.org/join/

Learn more about MUSE in the video below: