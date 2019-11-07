Billy Porter Joins Lineup of Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert

Cyndi Lauper - the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning icon and advocate - has announced THE LINEUP for her 9th annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays benefit concert, presented by Marriott International and AEG. The event will take place in Los Angeles for the first time ever at The Novo at L.A. Live on December 10th. Tickets will be available to the general public 10am PT on Friday, November 8 at AXS.com.

Taking the stage with Cyndi and her band this year will be a host of guests including modern Pop icon Kesha, Grammy/Tony/Emmy-winner Billy Porter, 3x Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile, prolific chart-topper and staunch LGBTQ advocate Belinda Carlisle, blues legend Charlie Musselwhite, punk icon Henry Rollins (who will sing a Black Flag song that he hasn't performed in over 15 years), Alternative legend and Lollapalooza creator Perry Farrell with Etty Lau Farrell, smash-hit songwriter Justin Tranter, rising star and recent Elvis Duran "Artist of the Month" Emily Estefan, inventive young producer Shawn Wasabi, legendary comics Carol Leifer and Lily Tomlin, U.K. comedian and actor Gina Yashere, Grammy and Emmy-nominated actress/performer Margaret Cho, breakout indie Pop star King Princess and two-time Grammy-nominated singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer K.Flay. Cyndi is also thrilled to welcome back Emmy-winner and TCU board member Carson Kressley as host.

Cyndi's peers have rallied around her in support of Home for the Holidays, with several marquee musicians - Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, RuPaul and Tegan and Sara, to name a few - donating items and experiences to support the concert's corresponding charitable auction that will also take place in December.

"I'm really heartened and excited by the response I've gotten throughout the entertainment community," said Lauper. "Home for the Holidays is known for always having a cool and eclectic mix of performers. The line-up so far? I mean, c'mon. Where else are you gonna see Billy Porter and Henry Rollins on the same bill! It's going to be such a great night. Many of those who are not available to perform have offered such amazing items for auction. I'm so touched by the generosity we've received. More surprises to come soon."

100% of the net proceeds from the concert will support True Colors United's programs to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. In America, up to 40% of the 4.2 million youth experiencing homelessness in America are LGBTQ and, according to a recent study from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, LGBTQ young people are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQ youth. Among many other initiatives, Lauper, who co-founded the organization Eleven years ago, has testified and helped secure funding in Congress for a new federal program that is working to finally bring an end to youth homelessness in over 70 communities nationwide.

Home For The Holidays sells out each year and has become a holiday tradition that gathers together a host of diverse talents for an important cause. The show has previously been held at The Beacon Theatre in NYC, and has featured over 80 performers, including P!NK, Lou Reed, Jackson Browne, Billy Corgan, 50 Cent, Natalie Merchant, St. Vincent, Jason Mraz, Wanda Sykes, Susan Sarandon, Aloe Blacc, Boy George, Sarah McLachlan, Salt-N-Pepa, A$AP Rocky, The Hives, Amanda Palmer, Sharon Osbourne, Mariska Hargitay, Bebe Rexha, Tegan and Sara, and Rosie O'Donnell.

Home for the Holidays is honored to have Marriott International return as Presenting Sponsor for the second year in a row and to welcome AEG as a first time Presenting Sponsor. Both companies have been long-time National Corporate Partners of True Colors United in the effort to prevent and end LGBTQ youth homelessness. In addition, this year's sponsors include: Diamond Sponsors American Airlines and Van Gogh Vodka; Platinum Sponsor AT&T; Gold Sponsor NCompass; Silver Sponsors ICM Partners, imre, Stifel, and Toyota of Hollywood, an LAcarGUY Dealership; Bronze Sponsors Artist Group International, Donenfeld Management, MAC Cosmetics, FX, and So What Management.

