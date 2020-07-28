Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Hugh Jackman, & More Nominated for 2020 EMMYS - See Full List!

The Emmys Will Air September 20 on ABC

Today, nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were unveiled. Leslie Jones announced the nominations, with help from Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany THE EMMY AWARDS will air September 20 on ABC.

Many broadway stars received 2020 Emmy nominations! In the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, Billy Porter was nominated for Pose and Brian Cox for Succession.

Ryan Murphy's Mrs. America was nominated in the Limited Series category.

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Her co-star Tony Shalhoub received a nomination in the Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series category and Alex Bornstein and Marin Hinkle were both nominated the Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, Hugh Jackman was nominated for"Bad Education" and Jeremy Pope for "Hollywood." Kerry Washington was also nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Little Fires Everywhere."

Holland Taylor received a nomination for Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for her role in Hollywood on Netflix. Uzo Aduba also received a nomination in this category for her role in Mrs. America on FX.

Jim Parsons and Tituss Burgess were both nominated in Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie category for Hollywood and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, respectively.

Billy Crudup received a nomination in the Supporting Actor In A Drama Series category for his role in The Morning Show on Apple TV.

List of nominees:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carrell "The Morning Show"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Masked Singer" (Fox)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self-Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Watchmen" (HBO)

"Mrs. America" (FX on Hulu)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

See the full list of nominations here!

