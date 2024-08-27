Billy Magnussen, Debra Messing, Constance Wu, And More Join S*IT. MEET. FAN At MCC Theater

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Casting has been announced for the World Premiere of Shit. Meet. Fan. written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (MCC's BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy) at MCC Theater.

The new work is based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese – the most remade film in cinema history.

Shit. Meet. Fan. will star Garret Dillahunt (“Hand of God,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Genevieve Hannelius (Along for the Ride), Tony Award nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Coup!), Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (“Will and Grace,” Birthday Candles), Tramell Tillman (“Severance,” Good Night, Oscar), and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Shit. Meet. Fan. will begin previews on Thursday October 10, with an opening night set for Monday October 28 and a limited run through Sunday November 17, 2024 at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you?

The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (MCC's BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy).

Shit. Meet. Fan. will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (MCC's BLKS), costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush (for colored girls...), lighting design by Alex Jainchill (MCC's BLKS), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (MCC's Nollywood Dreams). Imani Champion (Merrily We Roll Along) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Shit. Meet. Fan is produced in association with Eva Price, Simon Horsman, and Gianni Nunnari.