Bid on the Chance to Win a Museum of Broadway Exclusive Tour

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them.

Dec. 19, 2022  

The Museum of Broadway has partnered with Charity Buzz on a special package that includes a curated exclusive tour of the newly opened Museum of Broadway for four people, led by co-founder Julie Boardman, and a gift bag full of merchandise. All proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

You and three guests will enjoy a curated exclusive tour of the newly opened Museum of Broadway led by co-founder Julie Boardman! To commemorate your experience, you will receive a gift bag full of merchandise.

Julie is an entrepreneur and Tony Award-winning producer. She recently conceived and produced I'm Still Here, a 90th anniversary celebration for the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, featuring archival materials from the Theatre on Film and Tape archive, interviews with Broadway legends and emerging creatives and reimagined musical numbers with a cast of over 100 artists. In fall 2020 she produced In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation and Artists for Change. She is currently a co-producer on the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Other Broadway credits include: An American in Paris (Tony nomination), Carousel (Tony nomination), Company (Tony Award), Dames at Sea, Head Over Heels, Hughie, Indecent (Tony nomination), and The Inheritance (Tony Award). Tours: An American in Paris, Dreamgirls, Peter and the Starcatcher. West End: An American in Paris (Olivier nomination), Academy Award winner Florian Zeller's The Son.

Guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments through a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - spectacular costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about some of the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Some of the exhibits and immersive experiences feature The Phantom of The Opera, The Lion King, HAIR, The Ziegfeld Follies, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, The Wiz, and Rent, among many more. Overall, the Museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s through the present.

The Museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with "The Making of a Broadway Show" exhibit, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

