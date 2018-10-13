Bid Now on 4 Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN in LA on October 18

Bid to win 4 tickets to the nearly sold-out performance of Dear Evan Hansen on October 18, 2018 at 8pm in Los Angeles.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dates

Experience occurs on Oct 18, 2018.

Additional Lot

Details

This is recommended for ages 12 and older. Children under the age of 4 will not be permitted in the theatre.

Valid for 4 people.

Duration: 2 Hours 30 minutes, with one intermission.

Performance is on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 8pm at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets are Orchestra, Row L, Seats 31-34.

Tickets will be picked up at The Actors Fund Will-Call at the theatre.

Lot #1638102

