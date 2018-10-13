DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Bid Now on 4 Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN in LA on October 18

Oct. 13, 2018  

Bid Now on 4 Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN in LA on October 18

Bid to win 4 tickets to the nearly sold-out performance of Dear Evan Hansen on October 18, 2018 at 8pm in Los Angeles.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Click here to bid!

Dates

  • Experience occurs on Oct 18, 2018.

Additional Lot
Details

  • This is recommended for ages 12 and older. Children under the age of 4 will not be permitted in the theatre.
  • Valid for 4 people.
  • Duration: 2 Hours 30 minutes, with one intermission.
  • Performance is on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 8pm at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.
  • Tickets are Orchestra, Row L, Seats 31-34.
  • Tickets will be picked up at The Actors Fund Will-Call at the theatre.

Lot #1638102

buy tickets

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles & More Join KISS ME, KATE on Broadway; Amanda Green Will Update Book
  • Broadway's Carol Hall Passes Away at Age 82
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY
  • Adam Lambert & Ledisi Join NBC's Broadcast of A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN
  • Photo Flash: The Heat is On Tour! First Look at MISS SAIGON
  • Video: Glimpse A Whole New World In the First Teaser for Disney's Live Action ALADDIN!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE