Bid Now on 4 Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN in LA on October 18

Bid to win 4 tickets to the nearly sold-out performance of Dear Evan Hansen on October 18, 2018 at 8pm in Los Angeles.
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.
Dates
- Experience occurs on Oct 18, 2018.
Additional Lot
Details
- This is recommended for ages 12 and older. Children under the age of 4 will not be permitted in the theatre.
- Valid for 4 people.
- Duration: 2 Hours 30 minutes, with one intermission.
- Performance is on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 8pm at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.
- Tickets are Orchestra, Row L, Seats 31-34.
- Tickets will be picked up at The Actors Fund Will-Call at the theatre.
