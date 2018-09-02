Bid Now On 2 Tickets to SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Plus a Backstage Tour

Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

You and a guest will receive two tickets to SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical plus an exclusive backstage tour.

Get ready to explore the depths of theatrical innovation in SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world. A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Sep 07, 2018 to Sep 16, 2018

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Children must be at least 5 years old to attend.

Duration: 2 hours, 20 minutes.

This is a private backstage tour.

Length of backstage tour: 15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1613200

