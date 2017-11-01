Bette Midler Slams TV Reboot of HOCUS POCUS: 'It's Going to Be Cheap'

While fans rejoiced at the recent news that Disney Channel was developing a reboot of the beloved cult film HOCUS POCUS, Bette Midler was not so thrilled over the news. The Tony winner starred in the lead role of witch Winifred Sanderson in the original Disney film.

At her annual Restoration Project's Hulaween party held in New York on Monday, Midler told PEOPLE of the remake , "I know it's cheap. It's going to be cheap!" Speaking on the recasting of her role she offered, "I'm not sure what they're going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don't know who they're going to find to play that."



While some members of the original film's cast have expressed interest in making a cameo in the upcoming remake, Midler made it clear that she will not be making an appearance. Asked if she'd reconsider for the right amount of money the HELLO DOLLY! star responded simply, "No, no, no!"

The original 1993 comedy starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The new iteration will be penned by Scarlett Lacey and executive produced by the film's original producer David Kirschner.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, HOCUS POCUS was based on a story by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris. The new version of the film will feature a new cast and director. The story followed three villainous witches who are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. The film has gone on to become a cult classic.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles