Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Dan Levy, John Leguizamo, Mark Ruffalo and More Join 92Y Online Events

Tune in for the event with the cast of COASTAL ELITES on Mon, Sep 14, 7 pm ET.

92Y has announced their upcoming online events!

Check out the schedule below:

HBO'S COASTAL ELITES

Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach in Conversation with CNN's Alisyn Camerota

Mon, Sep 14, 7 pm ET, FREE - Register here

Join cast members Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae, playwright Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values) and director Jay Roach (Bombshell) as they talk with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about their new HBO socially distanced comedy, Coastal Elites. The special presentation spotlights five hilarious and wildly distinct characters across the United States grappling with the pandemic and the politics that surround it. Hear their reflections on the film's exploration of our yearning for connection amidst divided politics and learn what it's like producing a work about life in quarantine - with a cast and crew in quarantine.

Mon, Sep 14, 6 pm ET, $50*

Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants. This session features Broadway, off-Broadway, television and recording artist Karen Mason, who has garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland, originating the role of Tanya in Abba's Mamma Mia!, and many more.

92Y Confronts Hate | CRITICAL THINKING: John Leguizamo IN CONVERSATION WITH Mark Ruffalo

Thu, Sep 17, 6 pm ET, $10*

Join Tony- and Emmy-winning star John Leguizamo in conversation with Mark Ruffalo about his new film, Critical Thinking-the unforgettable true story of a teacher and five students from Miami whose lives are changed preparing for the National Chess Championship in 1998. A magnetic and deeply compelling look at education, system racism, poverty, and the transformational power of chess, Critical Thinking also showcases Leguizamo's massive talent as both actor and director. Don't miss his conversation with Ruffalo about adapting the story for film, working with brilliant young actors, stories from behind the scenes, and more. Purchase or rent Critical Thinking, available now.

THE ART OF SCREENWRITING

Online Master Class with star of The Politician and Transparent, Judith Light, and novelist/screenwriter Robert Desiderio

Thu, Sep 17, 7 pm ET, $20*

So, you've got a great story idea, and you just know it will be perfect for the big screen. But now what? Perhaps this is your first attempt at script writing, or perhaps you already know how to write a screenplay -either way ... join screenwriter and novelist Robert Desiderio in conversation with his actress wife Judith Light, star of Netflix's The Politician and Transparent, for a Master class in screenwriting.

Colin Quinn & BILL BURR: OVERSTATED - A COAST-TO-COAST ROAST OF THE FIFTY STATES

Mon, Sep 21, 7 pm, $20*

Off the heels of his hugely successful one man show Red State Blue State, and his wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, comedian, actor, and social commentator Colin Quinn, who often focuses on American politics will be doing just that when he's in conversation with another top comedic talent and social commentator Bill Burr. Burr's Monday Morning Comedy Podcast on iTunes is one of the most downloaded. He also stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island and the hit animated Netflix series, F Is for Family streaming now. If you're ready to laugh out loud join them as they discuss Quinn's new book Overstated-A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States tackling the condition of our union today.

Reel Pieces Remote with Annette Insdorf: ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY WITH THE FILM'S DIRECTORS, LIZ GARBUS AND LISA CORTÉS

Mon, Sep 21, 8 pm ET, FREE, Register here

Join Moderator Annette Insdorf for a discussion of All In, a timely Amazon documentary produced by Liz Garbus, Lisa Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan, and Stacey Abrams. A powerful exploration of the struggle for voting rights in the United States, it features Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. In anticipation of the presidential election, All In is an up-to-date reminder of widespread voter suppression. All In: The Fight For Democracy debuts in theaters on September 8, and is available on Amazon Prime Video September 18. Registrants are encouraged to watch the film prior to the online conversation.

MASTER CLASS: THE BROTHERS MANKIEWICZ: HOPE, HEARTBREAK, AND HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS

Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, and Illeana Douglas

Tue, Sep 22, 6 pm ET, $20*

Citizen Kane, All About Eve, Cleopatra...brothers Herman and Joe Mankiewicz produced, directed and/or wrote all three films and about 150 more in their storied careers including triumphs as diverse as the Marx Brothers' Monkey Business, Pride of the Yankees, and Guys and Dolls. No major star or film during the years of the studio system were more than a degree or two from the Mankiewicz brothers. Alex Mankiewicz, Joe's daughter and an award-winning illustrator; Sydney Stern, author of the acclaimed The Brothers Mankiewicz: Hope, Heartbreak, and Hollywood Classics; and actress/writer/producer Illeana Douglas come together for a master class on the brothers' story, which is also the story of Hollywood in its Golden Age.

A CONVERSATION ABOUT IDENTITY, JUSTICE AND LIVING BETWEEN TWO WORLDS TOLD BY THE VIEW'S SUNNY HOSTIN WITH Meghan McCain

Wed, Sep 23, 7 pm ET, $20*

"What are you?" has followed Sunny Hostin, the Emmy Award-winner and co-host of The View, from the beginning of her story. Growing up half Puerto Rican she overcame the turbulence of her early life through hard work, a bit of luck and earning academic scholarships to college and law school, Sunny immersed herself in the workings of the criminal justice system. In Washington, D.C., becoming a federal prosecutor, soon parlaying her knowledge of the legal system into a successful career as a legal journalist. She was one of the first national reporters to cover Trayvon Martin's death-which her producers erroneously labeled "just a local story." Sunny now uses her platform to advocate for social justice give a voice to the marginalized. It's the story of a woman living between two worlds, and learning to bridge them together to fight for what's right. Join her as she discusses her new book: I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds in a not-to- be-missed conversation with her View cohost Meghan McCain.

Harvey Granat Presents The American Songbook:

Jerry Herman

Online Class with Harvey Granat and guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley and Mark Nadler

Thu, Sep 24, 12-1:30 pm ET, $42

Jerry Herman electrified Broadway with Mame, Milk and Honey and Mack and Mabel, in addition to winning two Tony Awards for Hello Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. A lifetime of achievement culminated in a Tony Award for lifetime achievement in theater and a Kennedy Center honor as well as his songs being known around the world. Join Harvey Granat and special guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley, and Mark Nadler to explore this special composer.

KNOWING THE SCORE: HOW MUSIC MAKES MOVIES COME ALIVE

Online Class

Fri, Sep 25-Fri Oct 23, 1-3 pm ET, $125*

Having performed on hundreds of film scores and TV productions, Hollywood veteran Andrew Muson brings an insider's perspective to the magic of music in the movies. During the days of silent film, pianos and organs accompanied Moving Pictures in theaters. With the advent of "talkies" and release of The Jazz Singer in 1927, which featured synchronous dialog and singing with a musical score, the film score became an art form. Films are now scored with every conceivable type of music-from symphony orchestras to esoteric, indigenous, electronic sounds, and pop music. The series explores the history, art, and science of film music as seen through the composers' lens, with videos that feature the fabulous film scores from some of the greatest movies ever shown on the big screen. Class will meet weekly.



*92Y needs your help. We are facing tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19. Your ticket purchase helps sustain our beloved institution and supports the creation of new, online programming that will bring comfort and inspiration to our community. Please consider donating today at 92Y.org/HelpNow. Thank you.

