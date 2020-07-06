Beth Malone, George Bartenieff and More to Star in Reading of OTHER THAN WE
Andrew Revkin, founding director of a new Initiative on Communication and Sustainability at Columbia University's Earth Institute, is hosting a Sunday Brunch Reading of Obie award-winning Theatre Three Collaborative's cli-fi eco-feminist fable OTHER THAN WE, written and directed by Karen Malpede. Other Than We will be performed LIVE on Revkin's weekly Sustain What arts webcast, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. The video link will be posted here a week before showtime: http://j.mp/sustainwhatlive. Viewers can type comments and questions to be explored in the post-show talkback.
A Cli-fi fable with music that moves from a dystopian reality to astonishing hope. Other Than We is futuristic cli-fi, harrowing yet hope-filled. "The play which is set in the future after a climate crisis fits this pandemic-global-heating time because it is about imagining life anew, without the injustices that have gotten us here," says playwright Malpede.
After the Deluge, the privileged, and their "essential workers", live in a hermetically sealed Dome. But, the underground aquifer and food supply are running out. Outbreaks of hate are on the rise and surveillance is extreme. Two young women, an obstetrician-gynecologist and a neuroscientist, her lover, join forces with a refugee janitor from Africa who was once a physician, and an elderly renowned linguist, in an unlikely plot to create a new, post-Homo sapiens species, other than we. The fate of life on earth hangs in the balance.
The reading stars Obie and Drama Desk award-winner George Bartenieff* (Broadway's The Merchant of Venice, Fiddler on the Roof and Victor Kelmperer in I Will Bear Witness) as Opa, Emily Fury Daly* (Indecent, Pittsburgh Public; As You Like It, American Players Theatre) as Eve, Tony Nominee Beth Malone* (Fun Home, Angels in America) as Michelle, and Tommie J. Moore* (Dare to Be Black, The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cowboys) as Tenaka. *Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.
The Other Than We reading is on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm and can be found on the Initiatiative on Communication and Sustainability at Columbia University's Earth Institture website: http://j.mp/sustainwhatlive
Running Time: One hour and 45 minutes with no intermission
Website: www.theaterthreecollaborative.org/other-than-we
The play is published by Egret and can be found at http://www.laertesbooks.org/egret-acting-editions.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
VIDEO: Watch A CAPITOL FOURTH with Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Renee Fleming and More!
A Capitol Fourth will present a virtual version of its annual concert, in honor of its 40th anniversary. This year's show is co-hosted by John Stamos ...
THE MOUSETRAP To Reopen in the West End on Friday 23 October
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap - the longest running show in the world, which had to be suspended when the Coronavirus Pandemic resulted in the closu...
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for a Very Red, White and Broadway Fourth of July!
Kick off the holiday weekend with fifty of our favorite patriotic showtunes. From musicals about American history like Ragtime and Hamilton, to Americ...