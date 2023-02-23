Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beth Levin Performs Mozart With The GVO Next Month

The concert is on Sunday March 19, 2023 at 3:00pm.

Feb. 23, 2023  
On Sunday March 19, 2023 at 3:00pm at All Saints Church, the GVO presents Romanza, which takes its name from the middle movement of Mozart's stormy Piano Concerto No. 20, featuring New York's own Beth Levin as soloist, conducted by Music Director Barbara Yahr. Associate Conductor Eric Mahl leads the orchestra in Tchaikovsky's tragic and tumultuous Fantasy Overture Romeo and Juliet. The program concludes with Enescu's ecstatic celebration, the Romanian Rhapsody No. 1.

Future GVO concerts this season include a Season Finale on Sunday May 7, 2023 at 3:00pm with violinist Xiao Wang.

Tickets available at www.gvo.org

Since her age twelve debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Beth Levin has been celebrated as a bold interpreter of challenging works, from the Romantic canon to leading modernist composers like David Del Tredici and Andrew Rudin, both of whom have written works for her. The New York Times praised her "fire and originality," while The New Yorker called her playing "revelatory."

Levin was taught and guided by legendary pianists Marian Filar, Rudolf Serkin, Leonard Shure, Dorothy Taubman, and Paul Badura-Skoda.

"Levin plays with a rare percussive audacity, making notes and phrases that usually rush by in the background stand out in high relief," writes Richard Brody in The New Yorker. "Her choice of adventure over suaveness," stated David Patrick Stearns of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "created a sense of barely controlled improvisation." In Stearn's most recent review following her October 27, 2022 performance in New York's Merkin Concert Hall, he says she is on his "must-hear-her-at-every-opportunity list."

Levin has appeared as a concerto soloist with numerous symphony orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Boston Civic Symphony and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.
Said Tiara Ataii in Music and Vision of her PERSONAE recording, "Levin's performance is near perfection, maintaining intensity in each note and crystalline tone in every register."  


